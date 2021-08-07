ALL three Trinidad and Tobago tennis players prevailed in straight sets when the Flamenco Cup Junior Tournament served off yesterday in the Dominican Republic.
Two days after reaching the final in the first competition – the Pelican Cup – in this Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) series two days earlier at the same venue, Jordane Dookie whipped Sienna Poma of El Salvador 4-2, 4-2 in Group IV.
National Under-14 and 16 champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, who combined with Dookie for doubles gold in the Pelican Cup, only allowed Guatemalan Guiliana Ramazzini one game in Group II.
And “Pelican” doubles runner-up Cameron Wong was a 5-3, 4-2 winner over Analhy Guerrero of the Dominican Republic in Group I.
With only three players in the first group and the top two players from the four round-robin groups will move in to tomorrow’s main draw.
The top-ranked player in COTECC is virtually already assured of a place in the last eight. Wong will only have one match when the round-robin stage ends today, while the fifth-ranked Daniel-Joseph and Dookie, who is ranked ten places behind, have two each.
The three have been out of the country since the middle of June and they will finally return home on Friday, the day after the conclusion of this tournament.