YOLANDE SMALL is the most recent past student of the St Augustine Senior Comprehensive School —now St Augustine Secondary School—to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at an American university.

Small, a former athlete, joins four other former St Augustine students, all footballers, who became Hall of Famers at American universities. During the 1980s, the “Green Machine” was a formidable force in secondary schools’ sports, producing several top footballers.