TRINIDAD and Tobago finished third of the six participating countries in the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Table Tennis Championship Wednesday in Georgetown, Guyana.
The ten-member squad earned a silver and nine bronze medals for a total of 790 points in the six-day tournament.
Guyana finished well clear of the field with 1,640 points, while the Jamaicans were runners-up with 1,080. T&T and St Lucia (760) were the only other countries to hit the board as Barbados and Grenada failed to trouble the scorers.
Sekel McIntosh featured in two of T&T’s five bronze medals on the final day.
After he and Ethan Ramcharan went down 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to Jamaicans Logan Royes and Gmarco Smith in the Under-13 doubles semi-finals, McIntosh was beaten 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 by Malachi Moore in the singles semis.
He had received a bye in the first round and then roared back from two games down to edge Royes 8-11, 16-18, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarter-finals.
Compatriot Jonathan Cottoy also got a bye in the first round, but he was then eliminated 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 11-4 by eventual champ Manie Eleuthere of St Lucia in the quarters.
T&T’s No.1 player Josiah Joseph suffered a heart-breaking 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 16-14 defeat to Ebo McNeill of Guyana in the first round.
Cottoy and Joseph earned T&T a bronze medal in the team event on Sunday and combined for a medal of the same colour in the doubles the following night.
Boodhan picked up bronze medals in the girls’ equivalent category in all three events — singles as well as doubles and team — both with Jerisse Elder.
The winner of seven singles titles this season was this country’s only representative in the singles draw and she went down 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 against Jasmine Billingy of Guyana in the semis.
After a bye and a default to reach the medal round without having to hit a ball, Liam Walters was forced to settle for bronze when he was edged 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7 by Jamaican Ajani Spencer in the under-11 semis.
Aaron Noel nosed out Anthony Bird of Jamaica 2-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 13-11 in the quarters, but he had to join his compatriot on the final place on the podium after being overwhelmed 11-3. 11-6, 11-4 by Leshorn Francis in their battle for a place in the title match.
The St Lucian was then more clinical as he brushed aside Spencer 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 for gold.
Francis lost just one game in the draw, the opener in his 9-11, 11-1, 11-8, 11-6 triumph over T&T’s No.1 player Liam Rattoo in the quarters.
Rattoo and Walters had secured bronze in the doubles event and they turned in this country’s best performance with the assistance of Noel in the tournament when they had earned the silver medal in the team event.