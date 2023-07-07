T&T to commence Nations League against Curacao

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team will open 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A play on September 7 when hosting Curacao.

Three days later they are away to El Salvador. In October, the Soca warriors host Guatemala (October 13) and four days later, are away to Curacao.

T&T was promoted to the top flight of CONCACAF football after replacing Nicaragua, who were suspended by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee for using an ineligible player over eight matches when winning League B during the 2022-2023 Nations League.

T&T were promoted to League A by virtue of finishing as runner-up to Nicaragua in League B.

Trinidad and Tobago have been drawn in Group A along Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Martinique and Curaçao, while Group B contains Haiti, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Suriname, and Grenada.

For Group Stage play, the 12 lowest ranked teams were drawn into two groups of six teams each and will play in a round-robin league system. In total, each team will play four games (two at home and two away).

After Group Stage play, in the FIFA Match Windows of September and October 2023, each group’s first and second-place finishers will advance to the CNL quarter-finals, where they will join the USA, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, the four top-ranked League A national teams.

The quarter-final round will be played in a home-and-away format in the FIFA Match Window of November 2023, with the aggregate score winners in each quarter-final match-up advancing to the 2024 CNL Finals and qualifying for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

No Seales for India Tests

Uncapped Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie have earned call-ups to the West Indies Test team but seamer Jayden Seales “is not quite ready to return” for the upcoming two-match series against India, starting Wednesday, at Windsor Park, in Dominica.

GOLD RUSH!

Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Keshorn Walcott and the men’s 4x100 metres relay team were all golden at the Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, late on Thursday.

The track and field gold rush, together with women’s 4x1 silver, took the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games to 17—seven gold, six silver, four bronze.

49 selected for NACAC Champs

NAAATT has selected a forty-nine member contingent for the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships to be held in Costa Rica from July 21-23.

UTT host Tobago’s Phoenix

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) host leaders FC Phoenix at its O’Meara, Arima campus, as Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League resumes today.

None of 11 Tier 2 teams have advanced to the quarter-final of the Premier Football League Knockout Cup leaving the second flight clubs free to resume league play.

Ganga: CWI needs to have more control of player development

Former West Indies Test cricketer Daren Ganga is calling for unified approach to developing Caribbean talent with Cricket West Indies taking a more hands-on role in terms of identifying potential players in which to invest.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest programme earlier this week, Ganga said CWI, as the major financier of the territorial boards, must take more control of what happens at that level.