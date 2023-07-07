T&T to commence Nations League against Curacao

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team will open 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A play on September 7 when hosting Curacao.
Three days later they are away to El Salvador. In October, the Soca warriors host Guatemala (October 13) and four days later, are away to Curacao.
T&T was promoted to the top flight of CONCACAF football after replacing Nicaragua, who were suspended by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee for using an ineligible player over eight matches when winning League B during the 2022-2023 Nations League.
T&T were promoted to League A by virtue of finishing as runner-up to Nicaragua in League B.
Trinidad and Tobago have been drawn in Group A along Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Martinique and Curaçao, while Group B contains Haiti, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Suriname, and Grenada.
For Group Stage play, the 12 lowest ranked teams were drawn into two groups of six teams each and will play in a round-robin league system. In total, each team will play four games (two at home and two away).
After Group Stage play, in the FIFA Match Windows of September and October 2023, each group’s first and second-place finishers will advance to the CNL quarter-finals, where they will join the USA, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, the four top-ranked League A national teams.
The quarter-final round will be played in a home-and-away format in the FIFA Match Window of November 2023, with the aggregate score winners in each quarter-final match-up advancing to the 2024 CNL Finals and qualifying for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.