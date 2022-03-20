International men’s football returns to Port of Spain for the first time since October 2019 when the Courts Caribbean Classic, involving the senior teams of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Guyana, take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS) from March 25-29.
This country’s national team, led by head coach Angus Eve, will play its first international friendly at home in just over two years against Barbados at the HCS on Friday, before taking on Guyana on March 29. Barbados and Guyana will face each other prior to that on March 27.
All matches will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be accessible to the fully-vaccinated.
For coach Eve, the coming series is very critical to preparations for upcoming CONCACAF National League matches in mid-2022.
“This is a perfect opportunity for us. This is the first time I will have the majority of the team I want to have and play the style of football I actually want to play. Unfortunately, we still couldn’t get a couple of guys because they had club commitments,” stated Eve.
“We rather to sacrifice that now and have them for the Nations League,” he added. “Other than that, I think we have gotten the core of the team we want to work with.”
Eve is also looking forward to coming up against Barbados head coach Russell Latapy and Guyana head coach Jamaal Shabazz. Both are also former Trinidad and Tobago coaches. “I played with Russell all my life. I worked with Jamaal Shabazz. I have played under him. Two guys who I respect a lot; they are doing great things with their teams,” noted Eve, who added that with the European based players, both Caribbean rivals should be good competition.
“It will not be an easy game for us and that is what we want,” Eve assessed. “We want to re-establish ourselves in our region, in the Caribbean, and then (by) extension in CONCACAF and this is steps (along the way).”
Eve also said it is a rare treat to play at home given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. “We would love to see the people actually be in the stands and see the team play live. I don’t think that has happened maybe for the last four years,” said Eve, who like many probably wanted to forget the lob-sided 15-0 thrashing of outmatched minnows Anguilla in T&T’s last international friendly at home on November 11, 2019.