T&T to face USA in friendly in Orlando

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team will open its 2021 schedule with a friendly against the United States on January 31 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The match will serve as important preparation ahead of the T&T senior men’s team opening its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Guyana on March 25 while the US will contest the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four in June, the Gold Cup in July, and the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, which kicks off in September for the hosts.
The staging of the camp and the match fall under the comprehensive US Soccer Return to Play Protocols. Due to evolving conditions related to the global Covid-19 pandemic, capacity for the event will be limited to 4,500 fans according to US Soccer, stated a TTFA media release issued yesterday.
“Obviously this is a big step forward. I want to kick-start football here in Trinidad and Tobago again and by playing a game against a team of the magnitude of the USA that have got players all over the world now, they’re battering teams within our region… It’s a big step forward,” T&T head coach Terry Fenwick told TTFA Media yesterday.
“Maybe too early for us but I wanted to take this on so it’s get us as an organisation in line, moving forward because obviously we have got World Cup qualifiers coming up at the end of March,” explained Fenwick, following a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
“I think the players and everyone else, we need to be operating on a different level. That’s what I am trying to endorse across the board with my players and staff. It’s going to present us with a good chance to have a look at a few players and give ourselves a solid test against a team such as the USA,” he further added in the TTFA release.
Orlando is hosting the first friendly encounter between the teams since 1994. Overall, the USA hold a 19-3-4 record in the series dating back to 1982. In the last meeting, the Americans recorded its largest ever margin of victory against T&T with a 6-0 victory before 23,921 at FirstEnergy Stadium to book a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals.
T&T has had two competitive wins over the USA, with the first coming in 2010 World Cup qualifying, the Soca Warriors prevailing 2-1 in a CONCACAF semi-final round clash at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, through second half goals by Russell Latapy and Dwight Yorke. T&T then completed a 2-1 win in October, 2017, in the final World Cup qualifying match at the Ato Boldon Stadium with Alvin Jones scoring a first-half winner.