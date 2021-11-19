T&T to field 23-member team at Junior Pan Am

TEAM TTO javelin thrower Tyriq Horsford will lead a 23-member athlete contingent to the November 25-December 5 inaugural Junior Pan American Games to be staged in Cali, Colombia.
The delegation — led by Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) vice-president Diane Henderson as chef de mission — will also include 13 officials covering eight sporting disciplines. With Henderson, Covid-19 liaison officer (CLO) Rheeza Grant and the medical team of Jelani Baptiste (medical officer) and Dennora George (massage therapist) added, the entire contingent will number 40 for the U-23 multi-sport Games.
Because of the time of the season, the track and field team with coaches Wendell Williams and Ismael Mastrapa at the helm, will feature field athletes Horsford, Ianna Roach (shot put), Kelsey Daniel (long jump) Clement Campbell (long jump), Kelsey Daniel (long and triple jump), Anson Moses (decathlon).
Coming on the heels of the Tokyo2020 Games — where athletes were allowed to chose whether they vaccinated or not — inoculation at Cali is mandatory. Horsford, a 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) silver medallist in the event, is the most successful athlete on the squad.
Ianna Roach, a 2017 CYG finalist, is one of five females in the Team TTO squad and another experienced campaigner. Swimmers Kael Yorke and Graham Chatoor also have 2019 Lima Pan American Games experience under their belt while cyclist Zion Pulido, was part of TTO’s men’s sprint team silver medal effort at the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships back in June in Lima, Peru.
TTOC president Brian Lewis said the TTOC insisted the team attend the inaugural Games despite the challenging environment presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is not going to be easy, It is going to be a test that the TTOC felt it should be committed to. Really because of youth and young people...We have to walk our talk,” Lewis stated.
TEAM TTO delegation:
TEAM MANAGEMENT: Diane Henderson (chef de mission), Rheeza Grant (Covid-19 liaison officer); MEDICAL TEAM: Jelani Baptiste (Physiotherapist/medical officer), Dennora George (massage therapist)
ATHLETICS: Tyriq Horsford, Kelsey Daniel, Ianna Roach, Clement Campbell, Anson Moses
Wendell Williams, Ismael Mastrapa (officials)
BOXING: Juan Rodriguez
Reynold Cox, Kirt Sinnette (officials)
CANOE SPRINT: Josiah Clarke
Matthew Robinson (official)
BASKETBALL 3x3: Jael Lewis Athletes, Jelani Valley, Ahkeem Boyd, Ahkeel Boyd
Arnold Thomas, Barry Stewart (officials)
CYCLING (TRACK): Michael Ackee, Tariq Woods, Zion Pulido, Syrese Christian
Roger Frontin, Gregory Dandrade, Kevin Tinto (officials)
SWIMMING: Kael Yorke, Gabriela Donahue, Graham Chatoor, Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Ornella Walker
Mosi Denoon (official)
TRIATHLON: Jean Marc Granderson
Jason Gooding (official)
WEIGHTLIFTING: Faianne Omalo
Anthony Marcano (official)