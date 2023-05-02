T&T to host 2025 Carifta Swim Champs

The 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships will take place in Trinidad and Tobago. This was announced by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) via a media release, yesterday. ASATT said they are “honoured” to have been chosen to host the 52nd edition of the prestigious event.
The Carifta meet brings together swimmers from over 20 Caribbean countries and the competition will feature various aquatic events including swimming, open water, artistic swimming, diving, high diving and water polo with most of the activities taking place at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.
ASATT said they are excited to welcome all participants to our beautiful city for this celebration of aquatic sports. “Our association is committed to delivering a world-class event that showcases the best of Caribbean swimming and promote the importance of aquatic sports for health and fitness,” ASATT stated. “We look forward to working with our partners and sponsors to create an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators,” the media release added.