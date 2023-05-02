T&T to host 2025 Carifta Swim Champs

The 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships will take place in Trinidad and Tobago. This was announced by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) via a media release, yesterday. ASATT said they are “honoured” to have been chosen to host the 52nd edition of the prestigious event.

The Carifta meet brings together swimmers from over 20 Caribbean countries and the competition will feature various aquatic events including swimming, open water, artistic swimming, diving, high diving and water polo with most of the activities taking place at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

ASATT said they are excited to welcome all participants to our beautiful city for this celebration of aquatic sports. “Our association is committed to delivering a world-class event that showcases the best of Caribbean swimming and promote the importance of aquatic sports for health and fitness,” ASATT stated. “We look forward to working with our partners and sponsors to create an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators,” the media release added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘BLCA’ IN THE MIX

‘BLCA’ IN THE MIX

Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host a couple of international matches involving the West Indies and England for the first time when the World champions tour the Caribbean in December for a money-spinning, eight-match white-ball series.

Final chance to impress

The final match of the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua offering players a final chance to impress the Cricket West Indies selectors ahead of the upcoming home series against India and the “A” team tour to Bangladesh.

‘Pres’, Fatima clash for InterCol T20 title

History will be made today when the curtain comes down on the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) season.

The first season back after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the coronation of new Premiership League champions Presentation College San Fernando, who will be looking to keep their perfect season going when they oppose Fatima College in the InterCol T20 final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 6 pm.

North clinch U-19 Classic

Fast bowler Abdur Rahman Juman set them up with the ball while Andrew Rambaran did the job with the bat as North whipped South by seven wickets to clinch the Price Club Under-19 North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

T&T to host 2025 Carifta Swim Champs

The 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships will take place in Trinidad and Tobago. This was announced by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) via a media release, yesterday. ASATT said they are “honoured” to have been chosen to host the 52nd edition of the prestigious event.

T&T to host 2025 Carifta Swim Champs

The 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships will take place in Trinidad and Tobago. This was announced by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) via a media release, yesterday. ASATT said they are “honoured” to have been chosen to host the 52nd edition of the prestigious event.