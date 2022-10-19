Rowena Williams

ALL SMILES: Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams, centre, flanked from the left by Kieron Serrette, Jason Williams of SporTT, Canadian cycling coach Scott Laliberte and Patrice Charles of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, during yesterday’s launch of the 2022 Caribbean Track Cycling Championship, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. —Photo: Ian Prescott

T&T cyclists Teniel Campbell and her brother Akil leave today for the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship in the Dominican Republic, but are expected back home for the Caribbean Track Cycling Championship which takes place from November 11-13.

Unfortunately, injury has ruled out top local sprint cyclist Nicholas Paul from the premier Caribbean event. The 24-year-old won sprint gold at the 2019 Pan American Games, kilo time-trial silver at the 2021 World Championship, and keirin gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he also won silver and bronze in the sprint and time-trial, respectively.

“Nicholas is out for the rest of the season. So, he will not be participating due to his injuries,” Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams announced at yesterday’s launch at the National Aquatic Centre. The whole of Trinidad will be disappointed with him not being present,” she continued, adding,“Seeing him perform on home soil is something we would definitely want to have here, but we are working with him to at least be present at the event.”

The Caribbean Track cycling Championship has gotten substantial funding from the government. “The state is providing support, $1.4 million,” stated Patrice Charles, assistant director, Physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Sport and Community ­Development.

“We are pleased to host the Caribbean (Cycling Championship) here in Trinidad, and we expect that this game will exemplify the progress that has gone on in Trinidad cycling,” he added.

Yesterday’s media briefing was held at the National Aquatic Centre as work is currently being done at the Velodrome to have the facility in top shape for the event.

“It is an event that is going to be used as a qualifier for the CAC Games for Caribbean cyclists. So, we expect that all the Caribbean countries will come and take part in the event,” Williams stated.

Trinidad and Tobago will field both senior and junior teams, both of which are still to be announced. Competing Caribbean teams are also still to be confirmed.

“We are looking at hosting the cyclists at the Home of Football. We are working alongside the TTFA (Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation) in hosting the cyclists there,” Williams revealed.

