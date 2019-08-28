Top boxing nation Cuba will be part of the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships to be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago for the first time since 2008.
And the TTBA (Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association) is seeking corporate sponsorship to cover part of the $800,000 budget for the competition that will highlight the 70-year anniversary of the association.
The TTBA got the nod from the American Boxing Confederation and the Caribbean Boxing steering committee to host the December 4-9 competition that will punch off at the Pleasantville Indoor Sports Complex.
Cuba, the home of several world and Olympic champions, is one of four Spanish-speaking countries sending a delegation to this country.
Along with Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and potentially Venezuela—who have given a tentative indication—are the first Spanish-speaking countries to ever be invited to a Caribbean Championships.