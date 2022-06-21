TRINIDAD and Tobago will host the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championships for the third time in succession.
The tournament has not been contested in the last two years because of Covid-19 after the 2018 and ’19 editions took place at National Racquet Centre, And the Tacarigua venue will also host this year’s edition from July 16-23.
The Racquet Centre is the official home for badminton, table tennis and tennis, but the Government used it from mid-March 2020 until a couple months ago to fight Covid.
All the participating countries are allowed a male and female team in the “Development Championships”, but as hosts T&T will have the luxury of two of each.
T&T has taken full advantage of home court and dominated the last two editions of this sub-region competition.
The boys’ teams finished first and second in both editions, while the girls were second and fourth in ’18 and first and fifth the following year.
The top two male and female teams qualify to do battle against the top two from the other sub regions (1, 2 and 3), and the pair of Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie reached the girls’ semifinals of this competition three years ago, alongside the No.1 and 2 teams from Mexico and the Puerto Ricans.
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & Grenadines and United States Virgin Islands are the other countries eligible to compete in the Sub Region 4 tournament next month.