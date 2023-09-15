Trinidad and Tobago have made a bid to host matches in the T20 World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean and the USA in June next year.
The Express was reliably informed that a bid has been made by the government of Trinidad and Tobago and that they are now awaiting feedback from the International Cricket Council which should come soon.
Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave confirmed that the ICC will make an announcement on the tournament next week.
The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams that will be divided into four groups for the group stage.
Hosts West Indies and USA qualified automatically, along with the top eight teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup—Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are also qualified by virtue of their spots in the T20I rankings.
Ireland and Scotland qualified through the Europe Qualifier and Papau New Guinea came through the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.
One spot is available through the Americas Qualifier, while two will come from the Asia Qualifier and two from the Africa Qualifier.
During the group stage, the teams in each group will compete against each other in a round-robin format. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage.
In the Super Eight stage, the eight qualifying teams will be further split into two groups, with four teams in each group. These two groups will also play a round-robin format,
The two two teams in the Super Eight Groups will advance to semi-finals.