T&T to play for 7th in Davis Cup

AFTER scoring a commanding 3-0 victory to avoid the cellar position yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will play for seventh place when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup concludes today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Bermuda will tackle Cuba and Aruba will oppose Honduras, and the winners will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.
After losing 3-0 to Aruba and Cuba and 2-1 to Nicaragua in their previous fixtures, T&T swept United States Virgin Islands (USVI) yesterday to finish fourth in Group B.
The hosts will attempt to finish seventh in the nine-country competition when they face the Haitians, who ended up at the rear of the four-team Group A without a victory.
The players who earned T&T their first point — in doubles — the day before, came back and won the singles matches, and then Akiel Duke and Nabeel Mohammed put the icing with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nicholas Bass and Tomas Del Olmo.
Luca Shamsi got the ball rolling with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Del Olmo’s brother Luca, and the 17-year-old debutant is now unbeaten from two matches at this level.
United States-based Joseph Cadogan, who is 16 years older, then secured T&T place in the classification stage by beating Tomas 6-4, 6-4 in 96 minutes.
The unbeaten Arubans finished on top of the group by taking down Nicaragua 2-1 for their fourth victory.
The only other outfit to taste defeat in the competition is Bermuda, 2-1 winners over Honduras on Thursday to determine the Group A winner.
The third-placed teams, Antigua and Nicaragua, will clash for fifth place in today’s other fixture.
First serve is 10 a.m.