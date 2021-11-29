T&T to the world

In an attempt to better his times, Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter has turned to local coach Dexter Browne, and their partnership has so far yielded the desired results in the pool.
Carter is currently in a purple patch of form in the International Swimming League (ISL). He bagged four medals—one gold, one silver and two bronze—for his team London Roar in the latest ISL meet at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven, Holland, last week, helping his team to book a place in the December 3-4 ISL final for the top four teams.
Browne said he wasn’t surprised by Carter’s performances and feels honoured to play a part in bringing out the best in the “Soca Sprinter”.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Browne said his latest stint working with Carter has been great and that his task was simply to fine-tune a world class athlete.
“This is my most recent stint working with him. I have worked with him on two other national teams and then I got a phone call from him and his dad and they asked me if I would be up for the challenge of coaching him for the next round of the ISL and for the upcoming World Short Course in Abu Dhabi,” Browne recalled. He said the preparations for the ISL were just four weeks. “I don’t want to misrepresent what we did but I don’t want to understate it either,” Browne explained.
“Dylan came to me as a great swimmer and a champion who was performing well. He was looking for an opportunity to be able to shave some time so that he could get into the echelon of swimming that he was working towards. So, I took my task as having a Mercedes Benz that needed a new model. In the new model, you would expect it to have more horsepower and some other things the old model did not have,” he continued.
“So, we found ways, myself as a coach, engineer and artist, to enhance a lot of what he did in a way that it spoke to the tenants of cadence, repetition and sprints. I do have a belief that we in this region have a propensity for cadence and it shows up in our track athletes and cyclists and certainly in our swimmers,” the Flying Fish Swim Club head coach added.
He said one of the first things they worked on was tweaking his strokes and key to the process was trusting in the process.
“We understood that we did not have a world of time so one of the things that can make a big difference even in a short space of time is stroke mechanics. If you can find a way to reduce drag and increase propulsion, particularly at an elite level, then it is a great opportunity,” Browne noted.
“We tested it here before he left. We choreographed the entire thing on Facebook for our stakeholders because we were confident in our process. And it worked and he said it in his words that he felt our plan worked,” he continued. “I asked Dylan to trust in my process but I also asked him to verify it so before he left to go back to the ISL, we did a couple checks, that we have on Facebook, showing that times that he posted in a pedestrian way on a Saturday morning down at a pool with no lane ropes and things like that, we were able to yield spectacular results.
“So, we were confident that if you could do that in a pool that was kind of choppy and didn’t have the right temperature and drainage considerations, then we were confident that in the ISL in a format where all things were ideal, he could perform and he in fact outperformed the competition there,” said Browne.
The local coach also noted that Carter’s recent form is just the first leg of the task. “That was the first leg of it, and for this particular assignment I wouldn’t see my work as completed until the World Short Course is completed in Abu Dhabi and that starts on December 17,” said Browne. “So, we are focussed on making sure he completes his professional commitments in a safe way and then he comes back into the national domain where he has a national commitment as one of two swimmers, himself and Cherelle Thompson, who will be coached by Steve (Stephen) Mendoza, will be attending the games, and I am hoping for the best for both of them,” he continued.
“We are confident about that process and I am delighted they have decided to put some faith in it. So far it has reaped rewards. We have had close communication since he has been abroad, and we talk regularly about his performance and what he can do but Dylan is like a coach himself so he understands rest management and things like that so it has really been a pleasure to work with him, and he has a lot of great swimming left in him,” Browne added.
Pleased with Carter’s results in the pool, Browne is confident the swimmer will be breaking more national records in the future.
“Dylan indicated to me that he was the talk of the meet of the first round. There were a lot of coaches trying to figure out what happened in that period of time between the first and second round that could account for him dropping a full second in the 100 freestyle and setting a new national record in the 50 butterfly and posting his best time in the 50 freestyle of 21.0 seconds, which is less than two-tenths of a second away from George Bovell’s record. So, we are confident that we are going to surpass all of those marks as we should if we are to advance in swimming in Trinidad and Tobago,” Browne explained. “I am just honoured to be involved in that process. I am honoured by the fact that they had faith in me but I think we are in a situation here where a ‘Soca’ Coach may be what Dylan needs to uncap that sprint potential that I always believe he had.
“He is a swimmer that has a phenomenal range. He is a kid that was the third fastest 200 freestyler coming out of high school in US history. And then he came and won (a medal in) the 50 fly at the ISL. There is probably no other swimmer with that type of range anywhere in the world. But his focus right now is on the shorter events, and so, I am delighted to be involved in that process because that is where my speciality is. It is not my only speciality, but I have spent a lot of time tooling a lot of young swimmers to enhance their sprint potential,” Browne continued.
“Right now, he is in a good place. The trajectory he appears to be on, we are very optimistic that even at the Commonwealth and the Olympics he can be victorious.”