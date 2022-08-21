T&T top pairs cruise in CAZOVA

TYSAN SELVON and Britney Choon scored another convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball continued Saturday in Santa Cruz.

After both pairs had convincingly won their opening match to be assured of places in the semifinals, No. 1 Trinidad and Tobago outfit brushed aside Delapenha sisters, Anjia and Brianna, 21-9, 21-9 to finish at the top of Group A.

Choon and Selvon had begun their campaign the day before with a convincing 21-6, 21-6 triumph over compatriots Rejan Dubois and Meliscia Kalipersad, who were whipped 21-16, 21-7 by the siblings after press time.

In Group B action, L’fe Roberts and Meeka Johnson were just edged out of the last four as they had the worst ratio after three pairs ended with one win apiece.

The T&T girls edged Bermudians Amber Simons and Kaylee Pratt of 21-19, 9-21, 15-12 on Saturday, after being overwhelmed 21-6, 21-8 by eventual group winners Jade Parchment and Andrea Ashmond of Jamaica. The Bermudians had edged the Jamaicans 21-14, 10-21, 15-12 late Friday.

In the men’s competition, the United States-based Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel made it two out of two to win Group B by edging Bermudians Benjamin Barnett and Connor Summerville 21-18, 14-21, 15-11.

Elijah Best and Josiah Butcher, who had been edged by their T&T compatriots in three sets on Friday, also ended up in the semis as they came back later to take out the Bermudians 21-16, 21-14 for second.

After rolling over Dejaun Williams and Laquan Dyer, in their opening on Friday, this country’s No. 1 pair of Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud beat Jushawn Morrison and Omari Leid 21-11, 21-10 in the battle for the top spot in Group A.

Morrison and Leid also advance to the semis in the all-T&T group as they had edged Williams and Dyer 21-19, 21-19 earlier in the day.

The semis and finals were scheduled for yesterday. The second leg of the CAZOVA Tour will take place at the same venue from Friday.

