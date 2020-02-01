AFTER training for a week in Florida, the Trinidad and Tobago under-16 male tennis players will be involved in the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the Junior Davis Cup, starting today in El Salvador.
Kamran McIntosh-Ross, Tobagonian Shae Millington and Ethan Wong, the players who finished in the first three positions, respectively, in the national trials a couple months ago, will be doing battle in the six-day competition.
T&T were drawn in Group A, alongside hosts El Salvador, Suriname and today’s opponents, the Bahamas. The top two teams from the four round-robin groups will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The champions will be crowned two days later and will be rewarded with a place alongside the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next couple months.
The top two teams from this stage will come up against the qualifiers from all the other zones in the main draw in the second half of the season.
McIntosh-Ross, an American who flies the red, white and black flag as his grandfather hails from Trinidad, won the national trials for the second straight time and was also crowned national under-16 champion last year.
The players only left the world-famous Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy two days ago and the national female trio of Aalisha Alexis, Keesa Lee Young and Cameron Wong will be training there from Tuesday until Saturday in preparation of next week’s Junior Fed Cup pre-qualifying tournament at the same venue.
The national under-14 players also trained at “Sanchez-Casal” just before competing in the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament World Junior Competition last month.
The girls ended up fourth and the boys were sixth among the 14 participating countries.
Jerome Ward is the coach of the boys’ team this week, while Anthony Jeremiah will be in charge of the girls.