T&T trio ousted in ITF

THE three players from the host country who survived the first round failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The two girls came up against the Americans who had contested the final of the first stage of this two-leg 18 & under series last week.
Jordane Dookie, who won twice before losing to eventual champion Kayla Brianne Moore in the quarters last week, went down 6-3, 6-3 to No. 5 seed Mia Garber. And Charlotte Ready failed to trouble the scorer against 14-year-old powerhouse Moore, whose grandfather hails from South Trinidad.
The two T&T players squared off later in the day in doubles with Dookie and Daniela Rubio of Peru teaming up to take down Tobagonian Ready and Serena Bryan of Barbados 6-2, 6-0, for a place in today’s quarters.
The No. 4 seeds are expected to face last week’s doubles champs Moore and fellow American Ligaya Murray, an ambidextrous player who has been delighting fans since first taking the court last week Monday. However, the partners will square off in a mouth-watering singles quarter-final first.
Meanwhile, Ready’s twin brother, Nicholas, was beaten 6-2, 6-0 by fifth-seeded American Easton Horricks, who was the No. 3 seed when T&T’s Luca Shamsi stunned him in the first round last week.
However, the Briton-based Shamsi was among 10 T&T players who bit the dust in the first round on Monday. He was unlucky to draw a seeded player again and he went down 6-2, 6-1 against No. 7 seed David Asenov of the United States.
Kale Dalla Costa also came up against a seeded player for the second straight week and the 14-year-old lost 6-2, 6-0 to second-seeded Brazilian Lucca Pignaton after press time. Nathen Martin was the only one of this country’s first-round causalities to win a set, but after taking the first 6-2, he lost the next two 6-2, 6-1 to Ka Kit Terry Lau of Hong Kong.
Fellow ‘wild cards’ Jamal Alexis and Tim Pasea went down 7-5, 6-1 to Barbadian Adam King and 6-3, 6-1 to Jamaican Kyle Clarke, respectively.
Sebastien Byng lost 6-2, 6-1 to No. 6 seed Lucas Castillo of Colombia, while his younger brother Zachery was halted 6-4, 6-1 by Australian Ashton McLeod, while Thomas Chung failed to trouble the scorer against American Juan Portilla.
In the girls’ draw, Ella Carrington, runner-up in the last two editions of ‘Tranquil’, only managed one game against Kallista Papadopoulos of the USA, and Canadian Selin Vakalapudi was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over two-time ‘Tranquil’ doubles champ Cameron Wong.
First serve today is 9 a.m.