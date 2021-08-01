T&T trio roll into ‘COTECC’ main draw

DESPITE losing their final matches in the round-robin stage yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago trio have still rolled into the knockout stage in the Under-14 division of the Pelican Cup Junior Tennis Tournament in Dominican Republic.
The three had advanced to the final eight of the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) competition since the end of Saturday’s opening day with two commanding victories apiece.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both won their matches 4-0, 4-0 over opponents from Dominican Republic and Guatemala in Groups I and III, respectively, while Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph took down a player from the host country 4-1, 4-1, and did not surrender a single game against a Colombian in her other Group II encounter.
The national Under-14 and 16 champion was forced to settle for second place in the group yesterday when she was edged 5-3, 5-3 by Guatemalan Margaux Botran. Wong and Dookie also lost the matches to determine their respective group winners yesterday.
Wong only managed one game against Alexandra Cordero of Costa Rica, while Guatemalan Carlota Balseiro won the battle of two players who had not surrendered a single game in their other two matches, 5-3, 4-2 over Dookie. Wong and Daniel-Joseph are ranked first and fifth, respectively, in COTECC and are the top two in this tournament.
But Dookie, who recently dropped eight places to No. 15 in COTECC, went into this tournament the most confident of the trio. The A division runner-up of this year’s East Clubs Tournament captured a title in United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament in Florida, USA, last Monday, after being the silver-medallist in a similar event two weeks earlier.
Daniel-Joseph reached the semis last week after losing to the eventual champ in the second round of the first USTA tournament.
Wong did not play in any of those events after competing alongside her compatriots in the leading junior tournament in the COTECC region, known as JITIC, at the end of June. The three have been out of the country since two weeks before, and have spent a significant amount of time training in Miami, Florida.