Three Trinidad and Tobago athletes will be competing at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships this month. The Championships will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 17-22.
The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago said nine athletes had attained individual qualifying standards, however only three of the nine were available to attend the championships, which are normally held in July.
The three athletes who are scheduled to travel today are female sprinter Leah Bertrand in the 100 metres, and male sprinters Shakeem Mc Kay in the 200m and Dillon Leacock in the 400m hurdles.
Accompanying the athletes will be manager/Covid liaison officer Bevon Lord and coach Antonia Burton.