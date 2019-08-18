T&T U-17 water polo boys edge Peru 14-13

EVERSON LATCHMAN scored four straight goals as Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17 boys water polo team rallied for a come-from-behind 14-13 victory over Peru, yesterday, for it opening victory of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships, taking place at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.
T&T had been beaten 23-5 by Canada and 29-7 by Argentina in its first two matches priot to beating the Peruvians, who themselves suffered huge margin defeats to the Canadian (25-5) and Brazilian (28-4) teams.