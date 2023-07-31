Azim Bassarath

YOUNGSTERS ON SHOW: TTCB president Azim Bassarath (back second from right) is joined by, from left, Rianna Sony of The Price Club, Naviella Ramdass, of Tiger Tanks Unlimted, and Sherma Lewis of The Price Club, along with T&T Under-13 cricketers, Zion Phillips, front left, Justin Pamphille, Reyad Jerome, Abdiel Boland, and Jordan Julien, at the launch of the bilateral series against Guyana at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, last week. --Photo courtesy TTCB

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 cricket team will engage Guyana in a four-match bilateral reciprocal tour this week.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath emphasised the importance of identifying and nurturing cricketers at that early age when their potential can be harnessed to progress through the development stages, and ultimately realise their dream of playing for the West Indies.

In preparation for the series, the national team will be participating in a live-in camp at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain where they will have the benefit of the technical team comprising Kenneth Samuel (coach), Azard Mohammed (manager), and Sarah Ali (physiotherapist).

T&T U-13s squad: Reyad Jerome (Captain), Keshav Mongru, Justin Pamphille, Davis Guerra, Samir Boodoo, Nityum Mongru, Zion Phillip, Abdiel Boland, Shaheem Khan, K’Hill Thomas, Jordan Julien, Jaden Seurattan, Jayden Sadaphal, Adrian Singh, Bradley Jaggernauth, Sanjiv Bachu, Elijah Ashton

Tour Itinerary

Today: Outing to see WI vs India, ODI match

Tomorrow: Match 1, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain

Thursday: Outing to see WI vs India, T20 match

Friday: Match 2, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain

Saturday: Sightseeing Tour

Sunday: Match 3, 40 Overs, NCC, Balmain

August 7: Sightseeing Tour

August 8: Match 4, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain

August 9: Guyana team departs

