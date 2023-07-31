THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 cricket team will engage Guyana in a four-match bilateral reciprocal tour this week.
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath emphasised the importance of identifying and nurturing cricketers at that early age when their potential can be harnessed to progress through the development stages, and ultimately realise their dream of playing for the West Indies.
In preparation for the series, the national team will be participating in a live-in camp at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain where they will have the benefit of the technical team comprising Kenneth Samuel (coach), Azard Mohammed (manager), and Sarah Ali (physiotherapist).
T&T U-13s squad: Reyad Jerome (Captain), Keshav Mongru, Justin Pamphille, Davis Guerra, Samir Boodoo, Nityum Mongru, Zion Phillip, Abdiel Boland, Shaheem Khan, K’Hill Thomas, Jordan Julien, Jaden Seurattan, Jayden Sadaphal, Adrian Singh, Bradley Jaggernauth, Sanjiv Bachu, Elijah Ashton
Tour Itinerary
Today: Outing to see WI vs India, ODI match
Tomorrow: Match 1, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain
Thursday: Outing to see WI vs India, T20 match
Friday: Match 2, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain
Saturday: Sightseeing Tour
Sunday: Match 3, 40 Overs, NCC, Balmain
August 7: Sightseeing Tour
August 8: Match 4, 40-Overs, NCC, Balmain
August 9: Guyana team departs