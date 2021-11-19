Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 girls football team have been drawn with Mexico, Panama and Nicaragua for the qualifiers leading to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India in October 2022.
The draw for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship (CWU17) was conducted in Miami, Florida, USA, on Thursday, revealing the groups for next year’s tournament, which will take place April 23-May 8, in the Dominican Republic. T&T does not have a team currently in training for the tournament. The first round of qualifying for the 2022 CWU17 took place from October 20 to November 1, 2021, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA. The 10 participating teams were split into three groups. After round-robin play, the three group winners; St Kitts-Nevis (Group A), Curaçao (Group B) and Honduras (Group C), as well as the best ranked second-place finisher (based on a weighted points system), Guyana (Group B), advanced directly to the knockout stage of the 2022 CWU17.
The CWU17 will be contested in two rounds, beginning with a 16-team group stage. After round-robin play, the top three teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage joining the four best teams from CWU17 Qualifying.
The knockout stage of the competitions (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match and final) will all be played in a single match, direct elimination format. At the conclusion of the event, the champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship has been held since 2008 when first staged in Trinidad and Tobago. USA is the defending champion (fourth title overall) after a 3-2 win over Mexico in the 2018 final.
DRAW:
Group E: Mexico, T&T, Panama, Nicaragua
Group F: Canada, Jamaica, Bermuda, D/Republic
Group G: USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Grenada
Group H: Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, Cuba