Trinidad and Tobago’s female Under-19 cricketers continued their strong start to the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Championship with their second win in as many matches, on back-to-back days, yesterday.
In the second match of a double header, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the T&T Under-19 girls had little trouble in beating Barbados by seven wickets.
T&T skipper Shalini Samaroo won the toss and decided to bowl first, which proved a good decision as Barbados were held to a manageable 113 for two in their allotted 20 overs. Asabi Callender top-scored with 34 of 43 balls, while opener and skipper Trishan Holder made a run-a-ball 32 before she was run out after adding 49 for the first wicket with Zaliya Campbell (27 off 45 balls). While they lost just two wickets, the Bajan young ladies were unable to increase the tempo of their scoring as the innings went along.
In their run chase, T&T did not get a solid start, losing both Shunelle Sawh and skipper Samaroo with just 18 runs on the board. However, Player-of-the-Match all-rounder Djenaba Joseph settled things down with a rapid, unbeaten 56 off 33 balls, to power T&T to the win as they reached 115 for three.
In the other matches yesterday, the United States lasses beat their Windward Islands counterparts by eight wickets while Guyana thrashed the Leeward Islands by ten wickets.
Summarised scores:
At D/Martin Sporting Complex
Windward Islands U-19 105-5, 20 overs (Jannellia Glasgow 28; Bhumika Bhadriaju 2/17) vs USA U-19s Laasya Mullapudi 37, Lisa Ramjit 36 n.o.; Jannellia Glasgow 2/34)
—USA U-19s won by eight wickets.
At BLCA
Leeward Island U-19s 61 all out, 18.3 overs (Jahzara Claxton 18; Niveena Ramnauth 3/3, Cyanna Retemiah 3/14, Realeanna Grimmond 2/9) vs Guyana U-19s 62-0, 7.4 overs (Realeanna Grimmond 33 n.o.)
—Guyana U-19s won by ten wickets.
At BLCA
Barbados U-19s 113-2, 20 overs (Asabi Callender 34 n.o., Trishan Holder 32) vs T&T U-19s 115-3, 17.1 overs (Djenaba Joseph 56 n.o.)
—T&T U-19s won by seven wickets.