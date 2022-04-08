T&T U-19 women cricketers to face Windwards in T20 series

Allen Sammy

FLASHBACK: File photo shows former first vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Allen Sammy presenting a plaque to Ann Browne-John, the manager of the victorious West Indies women’s team that lifted the 2016 T20 Women’s World Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s Under-19 cricketers will be travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines next week for a series of five T20 matches, from April 14-19, which will form part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming West Indies Women U-19 competition in July.

This will be the first bilateral Women’s Under-19 tour between these two territories and to commemorate the occasion and in anticipation of an ongoing collaboration between the Trinidad and Tobago Women Cricket Association (TTWCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), the teams will play for the Ann Browne-John and Nadica McIntyre (Browne-John/McIntyre) Trophy.

Trinidadian Ann Browne-John and Grenadian Nadica McIntyre have been two distinguished advocates and contributors to the development of West Indies women’s cricket.

Browne-John is still actively involved in cricket administration and is currently the lead selector for West Indies women. She is also a former West Indies player. Until her passing in 2017, McIntyre was a champion and administrator of women’s cricket and would have represented Grenada at the regional level.

WICB president, Dr Kishore Shallow, expressed that the recognition of the two ladies was very deserving. “Women’s cricket in the West Indies has survived and advanced through the incalculable efforts of persons like Ann and Nadica. I am quite pleased to be associated with recognising these two distinguished contributors to Women’s cricket,” he said.

Meanwhile, Browne-John said: “I am humbled by this initiative of WICB and quite honoured to be recognised in this way, particularly with Nadica, who was a stalwart for Women’s cricket.”

WICB technical director Miles Bascombe added: “Windwards Cricket’s continued emphasis on female cricket aligns with Trinidad and Tobago, hence the enthusiasm for this tour. I am sure there will be immense learning opportunities for these young players.”

Squads:

T&T: Shalini Samaroo (Captain), Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh, Katrina Ruben, Kiara Ruben, Samara Ramnath, Aniaya Roberts, KD Jazz Mitchell, Amala Durgadeen, Ayah Baksh, Maria La Foucade, Zakiyah Harrilal, Katelin Singh, Amelia Khan, Kirah Manpaul. Arlene Ali (Manager), Kelvin Williams (Coach), Davindra Singh (Assistant Coach), Wayne Samuel (Strength & Conditioning Trainer), and Merissa Aguilleira (Technical Director).

Windward Islands: Zaida James (Captain), Jannillea Glasgow, Earnisha Fontaine, Abinie St. Jean, Britney Pascal, Keyeressa Pascall, Schey-Ann Gaynes, Amelia Williams, Kareese Boyea, Selena Ross, Skyy Smith, Nesha Cherry, Namiah Marcellin, Natalia Philip, Cian Felix, Destiny Edward, Lydia Edgar (Manager), Cleton Burnett (Head Coach), Samantha Lynch (Assistant Coach).

