T&T U-19 women win opener

Skipper Shalini Samaroo scored 61 runs and grabbed four wickets without conceding a run to lead the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19s to an emphatic 137-run victory over their Leeward Islands counterparts in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Batting first, T&T posted a defendable 164 for two, from their 20 overs, with Samaroo opening the batting and top-scoring for her side before being run out. She struck 12 fours during her 49-ball kock.
The other T&T opener, Shunelle Sawh, continued to pile on the runs, ending unbeaten on 53 (off 56 balls), counting six fours—including one off the final ball of the innings to reach her half-century and ensuring the hosts posted a winning total. All-rounder Djenaba Joseph also chipped in with 21 with the bat.
In reply, the Leewards’ innings folded tamely with all the T&T bowlers getting success. But it was Samaroo that put the icing on the cake to end the match early.
In the other matches yesterday, Guyana defeated Barbados by nine wickets at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, while USA overcame Jamaica in the first game at Tarouba.
The tournament continues today with T&T up against Barbados at Tarouba from 2.30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Leewards tackle Guyana at the same venue from 10 a.m. and the Windwards face USA at Diego Martin from 9.30 a.m.
Summarised Scores:
T&T 164-2 (20 overs) (Shalini Samaroo 61, Shunelle Sawh 53 n.o., Djenaba Joseph 21) vs Leeward Islands 27 (12.1 overs) (Shalini Samaroo 4/0)
—T&T won by 137 runs
Barbados 62-3 (15 overs) (Zaliya Campbell 17) vs Guyana (revised target: 63) 63-1 (10.4 overs) (Naomi Barkoye 25 n.o.)
—Guyana won by 9 wickets
Jamaica 49-5 (20 overs) vs USA 53-3 (11.2 overs)
—USA won by 7 wickets
Today’s fixtures:
Windward Islands vs USA @ D/Martin Sporting Complex - 9.30 a.m.
Leeward Islands vs Guyana @ BLCA – 10 a.m.
T&T vs Barbados @ BLCA
— 2.30 p.m.