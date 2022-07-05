T&T U-19 women win opener

Skipper Shalini Samaroo scored 61 runs and grabbed four wickets without conceding a run to lead the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19s to an emphatic 137-run victory over their Leeward Islands counterparts in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Batting first, T&T posted a defendable 164 for two, from their 20 overs, with Samaroo opening the batting and top-scoring for her side before being run out. She struck 12 fours during her 49-ball kock.

The other T&T opener, Shunelle Sawh, continued to pile on the runs, ending unbeaten on 53 (off 56 balls), counting six fours—including one off the final ball of the innings to reach her half-century and ensuring the hosts posted a winning total. All-rounder Djenaba Joseph also chipped in with 21 with the bat.

In reply, the Leewards’ innings folded tamely with all the T&T bowlers getting success. But it was Samaroo that put the icing on the cake to end the match early.

In the other matches yesterday, Guyana defeated Barbados by nine wickets at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, while USA overcame Jamaica in the first game at Tarouba.

The tournament continues today with T&T up against Barbados at Tarouba from 2.30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Leewards tackle Guyana at the same venue from 10 a.m. and the Windwards face USA at Diego Martin from 9.30 a.m.

Summarised Scores:

T&T 164-2 (20 overs) (Shalini Samaroo 61, Shunelle Sawh 53 n.o., Djenaba Joseph 21) vs Leeward Islands 27 (12.1 overs) (Shalini Samaroo 4/0)

—T&T won by 137 runs

Barbados 62-3 (15 overs) (Zaliya Campbell 17) vs Guyana (revised target: 63) 63-1 (10.4 overs) (Naomi Barkoye 25 n.o.)

—Guyana won by 9 wickets

Jamaica 49-5 (20 overs) vs USA 53-3 (11.2 overs)

—USA won by 7 wickets

Today’s fixtures:

Windward Islands vs USA @ D/Martin Sporting Complex - 9.30 a.m.

Leeward Islands vs Guyana @ BLCA – 10 a.m.

T&T vs Barbados @ BLCA

— 2.30 p.m.

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Keshorn Walcott, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 11 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Walcott is sixth on the 2022 men’s javelin world performance list with a huge 89.07 metres throw, and will be among the podium contenders at Oregon22. The 2012 Olympic champion is the only male field athlete on the T&T team.

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

THE Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championships will serve off tomorrow at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

THE first major volleyball tournament in the country in over two years was originally scheduled at another venue, but the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, needed repairs which would not have been completed before the start.

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will return to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the four-time champions continue to build a strong roster in pursuit of a fifth title.

Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer, and fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert were two of five overseas signings announced by TKR yesterday.

T&T U-19s face new challenge

T&T U-19s face new challenge

Rajeev Ramnath will lead a strong Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championships in St Vincent and the Grenadines, from August 7-28.

This year will see the regional youth cricketers compete in the longer version of the game which many would not have played over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.