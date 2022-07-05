T&T U-19s face new challenge

Rajeev Ramnath will lead a strong Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championships in St Vincent and the Grenadines, from August 7-28.
This year will see the regional youth cricketers compete in the longer version of the game which many would not have played over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Team manager Kerwin John made the revelation yesterday following the announcement of the 14-member squad.
John said unlike previous Under-19 regional tournaments, this year the honours will be decided with the teams battling in three-day red-ball league format.
“We have not been playing three-day cricket and the boys will have an adjustment, so it will be a new experience this time around,” said John of the upcoming competition.
There was no red-ball domestic cricket this season in Trinidad following the lifting of restrictions on team sports earlier this year.
Ramnath along with Justin Jagessar and Andrew Rambaran were among the standout performers for the Premier League U-19 team that competed in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board 50-overs and T20 competitions this season.
However, John said they will be gearing up for the change in format with some practice matches as part of their build-up to the tournament.
“We will certainly be hoping that they can have some meaningful practice matches leading up the tournament,” John said.
John, the TTCB first vice-president and head of the Tobago Cricket Association, said that it is crucial that the youngsters get a feel of playing the longer format so their bodies can acclimatise to playing for three consecutive days during which they will have a short recuperation period.
John said the importance of having a physiotherapist with the squad cannot be overstated to help the young cricketers recover and overcome niggling injuries.
He said in the past his relationship with the Barbados team allowed him the services of their physio and if one cannot be assigned to the T&T team, he may well have to depend on the fellow competitors’ goodwill again.
SQUAD: Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Justin Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Andrew Rambaran, Nick Ramlal, Veran Batchu, Vasant Singh, Orlando James, Zachary Siewah, Joshua Davis, Jacen Agard, Ricardo Chase, Joshua James. Kerwin John (manager), Amin Forgenie (coach)