T&T U-19s looking to rebound in Rising Stars Championship

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO manager Amin Forgenie said his charges must absorb more pressure and show a willingness to fight if they are to turn their fortunes around in their third round match against the Leeward islands in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Championship, at Cumberland in St Vincent, today.
T&T have lost their first two preliminary round games, against Guyana by 40 runs, then by a whopping nine wickets against Barbados last Wednesday.
That defeat to Barbados included a late order collapse on the final morning of the match when the local squad’s final five wickets were routed for a mere 14 runs.
Forgenie believes their mental aptitude and attitude will determine if an improved performance will come against their opponents today.
“In order to get a better result in our final preliminary game versus the Leeward Islands the team needs to lift their willingness to absorb pressure and fight, towards building a good total,” Forgenie said. “So far Guyana nor Barbados has scored over 180 runs against us. However, we are yet to cross 170 as a batting unit.”
Forgenie added that while the technical did observe some slight improvements from most of the players, “we continue to struggle with applying ourselves at the crease.”
“(There were) Too many poor shot decisions while at the crease and the inability to absorb pressure for extended periods continues to be our Achilles’ heel,” added Forgenie.
He noted the players are showing slight improvements, the more they play this format. However, maybe not quickly enough for this tournament.
“I believe this would have to go down as part of their learning and development,” Forgenie explained. “The more they play two innings cricket, the faster they will be able to adapt to three-day cricket.”
Today’s matches:
At Arnos Vale: Jamaica vs Guyana
At Park Hill: Windward Islands vs Barbados
At Cumberland: Leeward Islands vs T&T