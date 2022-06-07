T&T U-20 men to face Costa Rica in two training matches

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-20 football squad arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday for a ten-day training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras.

While in San Jose, T&T will play two training matches against Costa Rica’s Men’s U-20 team—today at 10am and Saturday also at 10am.

Leading the team is assistant coach Reynold Carrington, in the absence of head coach Angus Eve who is presently on duty with the Men’s Senior Team. Eve will join the contingent on June 14 in San Jose following T&T’s Concacaf Nations League match against St Vincent and the Grenadines in Port of Spain. Major Basil Thompson is the team manager.

Senior team midfielder Molik Khan will also join the squad in San Jose on June 14. Tarik Lee, Christian Bailey and Tristan Edwards all sat CXC exams today and will travel to San Jose tomorrow with an accompanying staff member, while Austria-based defender Noah Roka will join the team next Wednesday, after his exams.

T&T open Group F against Haiti on June 19 at the Estadio Morazan in San Pedro Sula, and will face Mexico on June 21 and Suriname on June 23 at the same venue.

The top three teams in the group advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the four teams that advanced from 2021 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying. Unlike the previous editions, the competition will determine not only the four CONCACAF representatives at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, but also the two CONCACAF representatives at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Listed below are the 18-players who travelled today:

Kaihim Thomas, Isaiah Thompson, Andrew De Gannes, Tyrik Trotman, Jaheim Faustin, Curtis Del Leon, Jaheim Wickham, Rushon Sandy, Josiah Wilson, Jaron Pascall, Real Gill, Nathaniel James, Josiah Cooper, Luke Phillip, Isaiah Edwards, Marvin Waldrop, Jaheim Joseph, Kassidy Davidson

