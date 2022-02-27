T&T Under-20 women lose again

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship unravelled in under ten minutes yesterday in the Dominican Republic.
Raised in Puerto Rico, Iyanla Bailey-Williams, scored twice in the first eight minutes as St Kitts-Nevis women footballers dumped T&T out of the competition with a 7-2 licking yesterday at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal.
It was a shocker, reminiscent of the October 2019 turn-up of the form book when the SKN senior women posted their first win over T&T with a 4-1 result in an Olympic qualifier, at the Ato Boldon Stadium. That defeat for T&T marked the end of Stephen de Four’s tenure as the senior women’s head-coach.
Yesterday, Iyanla Bailey-Williams (6’, 8’, 30’) and Jahzara Claxton (22’, 45+4’, 48’) both got hat-tricks and Ellie Stokes (61’) also netted for SKN, while the captain Maria-Frances Serrant (33’) and Shurella Mendez (75’) scored for T&T.
After also losing 3-0 to El Salvador on Friday’s opening day, yesterday’s disappointing result left T&T with the unlikely scenario of beating Group G favourites Canada in their final preliminary round match tomorrow, to have even the very slimmest chance of still advancing to the round of 16. Might as well pack their bags and head home.
Bailey-Williams buried a header to open the scoring (6’) and put in another two minutes later, leaving T&T stunned. Jahzara Claxton added a third for SKN, before central defender Chrissy Mitchell conceded a penalty, when bringing down Zonia Marshall and Bailey-Williams successfully converted to complete her hat-trick dead on the half-hour mark.
What a difference two years make. Bailey-Williams and all, St Kitts-Nevis were no match for T&T at the same venue in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Not that T&T were that formidable—their 7-0 defeat to Haiti attesting to that—but they had a striker force that included the skillful Aaliyah Prince and more importantly Afiyah Cornwall, a player who could dribble through any moderate Caribbean team and who scored four goals that day.
Five of yesterday’s T&T starters were on the field two years ago, including current T&T captain Maria-Frances Serrant who also found the net that occasion. Serrant also scored yesterday, to give T&T a first goal at the 2022 tournament, only for Claxton to get her second item four minutes into added-on time, as SKN went off leading 5-1 at the half.
It has never been so good for the small islanders against a T&T football team. And it only got better as SKN addded two more goals to build a 7-1 lead before Mendez got another consolation for T&T late on.
T&T ended a player short, with substitute goalkeeper Aaliyah Alexander red-carded three minutes before the end of the regulation 90 minutes, for a foul outside the penalty area on hat-trick scorer Claxton. The referee awarded a free kick.