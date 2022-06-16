Angus Eve

‘LISTEN HERE’: Head coach Angus Eve, second from right, passes on instructions to the T&T men’s U-20 football team during a practice match in Costa Rica.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 men’s footballers will leave Costa Rica today en route to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to participate in the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship which kicks off tomorrow.

Coached by national senior men’s head-coach Angus Eve and assistant Reynold Carrington, the U-20 men begin action on Sunday in Group F when they take on Haiti from 6 p.m. at the Francisco Morazán Stadium. The junior Soca Warriors also face Group F favourites and 13-time champions Mexico next Tuesday, from 10.30p.m., and Suriname two days later, from 6 p.m.

The U-20s have had a better preparation that most T&T youth teams since the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to be competitive in a group containing three Caribbean teams.

Eve felt his team would benefit immensely from a three-day camp in Costa Rica, as he was able to do some experimenting and shifted around his line-up during the warm-up matches. “Tighten up for the first team that we play, Haiti, and do our homework,” said Eve.

The T&T team spent the last few days at the Costa Rican Football Federation Training Center, where they played two matches against Costa Rica’s U-20s, drawing the first goalless and losing the second 2-0. They also took on Sporting San Jose Football Club’s Premier Division team. T&T also lost that match 2-0.

“We wanted a tough opposition for the boys. We created chances. We are having difficulty converting and I think we made two mistakes,” stated Eve, who spoke after the team’s final practice match. “I think the few days have been an eye-opener for the players. We wanted that experience for them because a lot of them have not played international football before at this level,” noted Eve.

T&T are no strangers to the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 competition and will be making a 21st appearance in the tournament.

The young Soca Warriors have always been competitive and boast a runner-up finish (1990)—with the likes of Eve, Jerren Nixon and Dwight Yorke in that squad —and two third-place finishes (1974, 1986) to their name. They have also qualified for two U-20 World Cups (1991, 2009).

