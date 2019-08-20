T&T water polo teams suffer losses

The Trinidad and Tobago girls’ water polo team lost 19-6 to Argentina in their final preliminary round match in the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth (Under-17) Water Polo Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva, yesterday.
For the hosts, Tahirah Beepat scored three times, Victoria Gillette twice, and Brean Jordan once. The loss resigned the T&T girls to the cellar (sixth) place after completion of the preliminary phase. Meanwhile, the USA topped the standings following their 13-2 win over second-placed Canada, who were unbeaten until yesterday’s final preliminary round of matches.