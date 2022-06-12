T&T whip Leewards in Women’s T20 Blaze

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein excelled in unfamiliar roles but neither could save West Indies from a 53-run defeat in the final One-Day International and yet another whitewash to Pakistan, yesterday.

Hoping to avoid the ignominy of a second straight clean sweep on Pakistani soil following a similar fate last December in Karachi, West Indies managed to restrict Pakistan to 269 for nine in a contest reduced to 48 overs due to a dust storm which halted the hosts’ innings after 33 overs.