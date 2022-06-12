T&T whip Leewards in Women’s T20 Blaze

Barbados and Jamaica both pulled off convincing wins in Saturday’s third round of the Women’s T20 Blaze to set up a meeting of the tournament’s only unbeaten teams in today’s fourth round.

Title-holders Barbados thrashed Windward Islands by ten wickets while Jamaica brushed aside hosts Guyana by seven wickets.

In the other game, Trinidad and Tobago’s 108 for seven proved a mountain too high to climb for winless Leeward Islands as Anisa Mohammed’s side marched to an uncomplicated 36-run win.

Barbados, captained by West Indies marquee all-rounder Hayley Matthews, and Jamaica, led by West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, will do battle in today’s opening game at the Guyana National Stadium, a clash that will prove key to the title.

On Saturday, Barbados made sure of taking their title quest into the penultimate round when they held Windwards to 87 for six off their 20 overs and then raced to their target in the 12th over.

Matthews struck an unbeaten 41 off 34 deliveries with four fours while Kycia Knight made 32 not out off 35 balls with two fours and a six.

New-ball seamers Shanika Bruce (3 for 13) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2 for 6) had earlier kept Windwards quiet despite West Indies star Afy Fletcher’s top score of 30.

Jamaica, meanwhile, also found themselves with a modest target to chase and did so comfortably, overhauling 91 with 13 deliveries to spare.

Opener Rashada Williams struck an unbeaten 41 off 52 balls, in a 68-run, third wicket partnership with fellow international Chedean Nation who made 32 from 39 balls.

Shakibi Gajnabi (26) and Cherry-Ann Fraser (20) both got starts but failed to carry on as Guyana were earlier limited to 90 for six off their 20 overs.

Summarised Scores:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 108 for seven off 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 26, Djenaba Joseph 23; Tiffany Thorpe 2-10) beat LEEWARD ISLANDS 72 for six off 20 overs (Jenison Richards 24; Karishma Ramharack 3-4) by 36 runs

GUYANA 90 for six off 20 overs (Shakibi Gajnabi 26 not out; Chenille Henry 3-12) lost to JAMAICA 92 for three off 17.5 overs (Rashada Williams 41 not out, Chedean Nation 32; Tremayne Smartt 2-12) by seven wickets

WINDWARD ISLANDS 87 for six off 20 overs (Afy Fletcher 30; Shanika Bruce 3-13) lost to BARBADOS 89 without loss 11.3 overs (Hayley Matthews 41 not out, Kycia Knight 32 not out) by 10 wickets

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein excelled in unfamiliar roles but neither could save West Indies from a 53-run defeat in the final One-Day International and yet another whitewash to Pakistan, yesterday.

Hoping to avoid the ignominy of a second straight clean sweep on Pakistani soil following a similar fate last December in Karachi, West Indies managed to restrict Pakistan to 269 for nine in a contest reduced to 48 overs due to a dust storm which halted the hosts’ innings after 33 overs.

Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio finished fifth in the men’s 400 metres event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.90 seconds. Top spot went to American Tyler Terry in 45.70.

T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.67 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. Devon Allen scorched the track in 12.84 to run away with gold, the American athlete becoming the third fastest man in history.

Police stop Cunupia at ‘The Fortress’

POLICE FC re-asserted “The Fortress” label to the St James Barracks ground as the Ascension Tournament’s match day 11 was completed yesterday.

After a lacklustre performance last week when they suffered their first defeat at home, a 1-3 loss to Central Sports World (CSW), coach Richard Hood’s side re-discovered their prolific scoring touch while completely shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 to validate their home ground’s moniker.

T&T whip Leewards in Women’s T20 Blaze

Solozano misses out in Bangladesh draw

Opener Jeremy Solozano fell short of triple figures but captain Yannic Cariah and tail-ender Preston McSween added fifties of their own to thwart Bangladesh on the final day of the three-day tour match, yesterday.

Resuming on 83 with the CWI President’s XI on 201 for four, the left-handed Solozano perished for 92, after facing 218 deliveries in 5-½ hours and striking 11 fours.