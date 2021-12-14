Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the NACAC Age Group (U13 & U15) Championships because of travel difficulties.

The team, made up of eight athletes and four officials was scheduled to leave today for the Championships which will be held in Nicaragua on Friday and Saturday.

In a release explaining the pull-out yesterday, the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) said: “Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to secure a connecting flight between Panama and Nicaragua.

“We have explored alternative options but none of them have proven satisfactory and may actually expose our young athletes and accompanying officials to significant risk.”

The NAAATT release added: “Our decision was a particularly difficult one as Trinidad and Tobago has enjoyed considerable success at this event and is currently the defending Team Champion, having won the event when it was last held in 2019.”

The NAAATT said it was “mindful” of the disappointment that the young athletes may feel after having prepared and competed successfully at the two preparation meets and the trial event held earlier. But it said, “given the high and rising Covid-19 infection rate and the attendant risks associated with a long and circuitous travel itinerary, we believe that it is in the best interest of all concerned to withdraw the team.”

Mixed fortunes for West Indian stars as Cavaliers 22 win title

West Indies batter Lendl Simmons smashed a century to catapult US All Stars into the final of the US Open Cricket T20 tournament, but then fell cheaply as Cavaliers 22 Yards lifted the title with an 11-run win at the Central Broward Regional Park ground on Monday.

‘SILLY MISTAKES’

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said “silly mistakes” cost them the second T20 international against Pakistan in Karachi yesterday. However, he was still proud of the “big improvement” shown by his players in the tight nine-run loss.

Blackman opens TTO campaign at short course World Champs

TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will splash off this country’s 15th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship campaign when he lines up in the men’s 400m freestyle preliminaries from 1.30 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow.

Blackman will dive into action in the six-day competition at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena in the first of two events he will contest in Abu Dhabi. The other is the men’s 1500m freestyle in the competition’s final day, next week Tuesday.

Windies show fight

Late fireworks from Romario Shepherd rattled Pakistan briefly but the hosts held their nerve to carve out a nine-run victory in the second Twenty20 International and condemn West Indies to a series defeat yesterday.

Inter Miami retain Jones for 2022

Injured for much of his season and sometimes not at his best, Trinidadian winger Joevin Jones will nevertheless stay with David Beckham’s Inter Miami club for the 2022 season of Major League Soccer (MLS).

David’s Saprissa in Costa Rican final

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Deportivo Saprissa, the club of Trinidad and Tobago defender Aubrey David, have earned the right to defend their title in Costa Rica.

Saprissa drew 0-0 against Liga Deportiva Alajuelense on Sunday in the second leg of the semi-final stage, after a 2-1 win in the first leg, and advanced to the final of the Costa Rican Apertura-2021 where they will play Herediano for the title.