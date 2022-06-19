T&T women clinch Super50 semis spot

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s cricket team have secured a semi-final spot in the CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup after their second round Group B match against Guyana was abandoned without a ball bowled, yesterday, at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

T&T won their opening match against the Leeward Islands and yesterday’s washout against the hosts will ensure they earn a top two finish in the group to advance to the knock-out round.

Guyana will face the Leewards in the final Group B match tomorrow at Providence with the winner advancing to the semis. Meanwhile, T20 Blaze champions Jamaica will square off against the Windward Islands in Group A action today with the winners advancing to the next round.

Defending champions Barbados are already through to the semis having defeated both Jamaica and the Windwards to top Group A. The semis will be played on Wednesday and Thursday while the final is scheduled for Saturday. There will also be a play-off for fifth- and sixth-place which will take place on Friday.

All matches will be played at Providence from 9.30 a.m. each day.

Campbell half-century headlines easy WI win

John Campbell struck his third Test half-century but his first in 16 innings as West Indies required just shy of half-hour to complete a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test, yesterday.

Resuming the fourth morning at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 49 for three and requiring only 35 runs for victory, West Indies cantered to their target in seven overs without further loss, with the left-handed Campbell punching an unbeaten 58.

Carter edged out of medal in ‘Worlds’ 50m butterfly

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a podium finish in the men’s 50m butterfly event despite setting a new national record, at the FINA World long course Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

Carter had lowered his own national record during the preliminaries on Saturday, when clocking 22.87 to better the 23.11 mark he twice set previously.

Who will follow?

There is every likelihood that Kemar Roach will claim his 250th Test wicket in the final match against Bangladesh starting on Friday in St Lucia.

In fact, given how inept the Bangladeshis are against pace whenever there is a bit of bounce or seam movement, it is not too much of a stretch to suggest that, having just drawn level with Michael Holding on 249, he could be a lot closer to Joel Garner’s tally of 259 – fifth on the list of all-time leading West Indies Test wicket-takers - by the time the match is over at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Deyal claims ‘five-for’ as Giants whip Scorchers

Denesh Ramdin struck an unbeaten 61 off just 28 balls to lead the Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Batting first, the Blue Devils posted 85 for eight off their ten overs. In reply, Ramdin smashed fours sixes and seven fours at the top of the order as the Cavaliers raced to 86 for one off just 8.1 overs to seal the win.

