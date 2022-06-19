T&T women clinch Super50 semis spot

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s cricket team have secured a semi-final spot in the CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup after their second round Group B match against Guyana was abandoned without a ball bowled, yesterday, at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
T&T won their opening match against the Leeward Islands and yesterday’s washout against the hosts will ensure they earn a top two finish in the group to advance to the knock-out round.
Guyana will face the Leewards in the final Group B match tomorrow at Providence with the winner advancing to the semis. Meanwhile, T20 Blaze champions Jamaica will square off against the Windward Islands in Group A action today with the winners advancing to the next round.
Defending champions Barbados are already through to the semis having defeated both Jamaica and the Windwards to top Group A. The semis will be played on Wednesday and Thursday while the final is scheduled for Saturday. There will also be a play-off for fifth- and sixth-place which will take place on Friday.
All matches will be played at Providence from 9.30 a.m. each day.