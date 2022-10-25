Tenesha Palmer

TOP GOALIE: T&T’s Tenesha Palmer receives the Best Goalkeeper award from Sham Mohammed, president of the Caribbean Region for Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW).

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.

The T&T women fell behind 1-0 after just 29 seconds of play but settled well thereafter to take charge of the contest. T&T had shut out the Turks & Caicos 8-0 in their opening match.

Apart from Ali claiming the MVP, Tenesha Palmer, who is also a member of the T&T senior women’s team, captured the Best Goalkeeper award and was presented that award by Sham Mohammed, president of the Caribbean Region for Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW). On the men’s side, Bahamas secured top honours after a 3-1 win over Colombia on Sunday, on the back of earlier wins in the tournament over T&T (7-4) and Costa Rica.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

For one, the drought ends today, when Fatima College clash with St Benedict’s College in the Big 4 final of the 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30 p.m.

‘RIGHT TIME’

‘RIGHT TIME’

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his decision to step down from his current post is …

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

For one, the drought ends today, when Fatima College clash with St Benedict’s College in the Big 4 final of the 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30 p.m.

‘RIGHT TIME’

‘RIGHT TIME’

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his decision to step down from his current post is …