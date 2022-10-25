T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.
Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.
The T&T women fell behind 1-0 after just 29 seconds of play but settled well thereafter to take charge of the contest. T&T had shut out the Turks & Caicos 8-0 in their opening match.
Apart from Ali claiming the MVP, Tenesha Palmer, who is also a member of the T&T senior women’s team, captured the Best Goalkeeper award and was presented that award by Sham Mohammed, president of the Caribbean Region for Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW). On the men’s side, Bahamas secured top honours after a 3-1 win over Colombia on Sunday, on the back of earlier wins in the tournament over T&T (7-4) and Costa Rica.