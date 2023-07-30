TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 17-year reign as queens of volleyball in the Caribbean ended in agonising fashion, yesterday, in Suriname.

Attempting to capture the title in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship for the eighth successive time, they were nosed out 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 by their Jamaican rivals, in the final.

The pulsating contest ended in dramatic fashion as Jamaica first reached championship point at 14-10, but T&T saved it three times before the bitter end came in a tick over two hours. T&T’s winning streak had begun in 2006, a decade after they won their first title.

Although this country’s record in the tournament in the last two decades is unbelievable, the Jamaicans went in as the favourites as they handed their nemesis their first loss since 2004 -- also in five sets -- during the round-robin stage on Wednesday night.

Krystle Esdelle, who turns 39 tomorrow, almost managed to carry her team on her shoulders to victory as she scored a tournament-high 40 points -- comprised of 35 kills, three service winners and two blocked-shots -- and was the only member of the squad to reach double figures.

The left-handed former captain, who was voted the Most Valuable Player of this tournament when they completed a beaver-trick in 2012, had scored the previous most points (36) in this edition, two days earlier against Suriname in the semi-finals.

Esdelle and fellow former skipper Jalicia Ross-Kydd, who is already 39, are the only surviving members of the team which captured the title when this tournament was last contested in 2018.

After coming within two points of victory in the third set, the women from Suriname, who had pushed T&T to the limit in a five-set semi-final on Friday night, ended up losing the bronze medal match 19-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-12 to the Barbadians on Saturday night.

Esdelle finished the tournament way out front in the scoring department with a grand total of 147 points, comprised of 119 kills, 16 service winners and 12 blocked-shots.

Shonte Seale from Barbados was a distant second with 109 points, while Ross-Kydd was tenth overall, but second for T&T, with 51 points.

CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition, and this was the first edition in five years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Johnson hits century to lead Jamaica fightback

In-form left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a splendid unbeaten hundred to rescue Jamaica and help them dominate the final two sessions, on the opening day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day final against Barbados, yesterday.

T&T drawn in bigger Davis Cup group

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago were drawn in the bigger group for the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup, which serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Nine countries will be doing battle over six consecutive days, and the top two will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.

Greaux bags double gold

Greaux bags double gold

Kyle Greaux secured NGC NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres gold at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Greaux stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to win the half-lap final, forcing 100m gold medallist Devin Augustine to settle for silver in 20.82. Jerod Elcock crossed the line in 20.87 to claim bronze. Greaux seized control of the race on the straight, before easing to the line to regain the title he last won in 2018.

CWI launches inaugural women’s academy

Coming on the heels of the ‘Rising Stars’ Women’s Under-19 Championship held in Trinidad recently, Cricket West Indies has announced the establishment of a new West Indies Women’s Academy (WIWA) programme with the first High Performance camp which got under way from yesterday and continues through August 13 at the West Indies High Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), in Antigua.

Bronze for local men again

AFTER failing to take advantage of a two-set lead and suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champs Suriname on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s men came back to defeat Bahamas 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 for the bronze medal, a second straight time, in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname, Saturday night.

Campbell breaks into top 100

Campbell breaks into top 100

Top Trinidad and Tobago road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best day in the Tour de France Femmes yesterday, placing 51st in the final stage time-trial to end her campaign with an overall ranking of 99.

The 25-year-old Campbell was the third best cyclist in Team Jayco Alula in the final stage behind teammates Georgina Howe, who was 15th and Alexandra Manly, who was 43rd, and she is already looking forward to the next edition.