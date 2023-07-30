TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 17-year reign as queens of volleyball in the Caribbean ended in agonising fashion, yesterday, in Suriname.
Attempting to capture the title in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship for the eighth successive time, they were nosed out 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 by their Jamaican rivals, in the final.
The pulsating contest ended in dramatic fashion as Jamaica first reached championship point at 14-10, but T&T saved it three times before the bitter end came in a tick over two hours. T&T’s winning streak had begun in 2006, a decade after they won their first title.
Although this country’s record in the tournament in the last two decades is unbelievable, the Jamaicans went in as the favourites as they handed their nemesis their first loss since 2004 -- also in five sets -- during the round-robin stage on Wednesday night.
Krystle Esdelle, who turns 39 tomorrow, almost managed to carry her team on her shoulders to victory as she scored a tournament-high 40 points -- comprised of 35 kills, three service winners and two blocked-shots -- and was the only member of the squad to reach double figures.
The left-handed former captain, who was voted the Most Valuable Player of this tournament when they completed a beaver-trick in 2012, had scored the previous most points (36) in this edition, two days earlier against Suriname in the semi-finals.
Esdelle and fellow former skipper Jalicia Ross-Kydd, who is already 39, are the only surviving members of the team which captured the title when this tournament was last contested in 2018.
After coming within two points of victory in the third set, the women from Suriname, who had pushed T&T to the limit in a five-set semi-final on Friday night, ended up losing the bronze medal match 19-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-12 to the Barbadians on Saturday night.
Esdelle finished the tournament way out front in the scoring department with a grand total of 147 points, comprised of 119 kills, 16 service winners and 12 blocked-shots.
Shonte Seale from Barbados was a distant second with 109 points, while Ross-Kydd was tenth overall, but second for T&T, with 51 points.
CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition, and this was the first edition in five years.