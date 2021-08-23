TRINIDAD and Tobago will be among seven countries participating in the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Continental Volleyball Championship from Thursday in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The eight-time Caribbean champions are drawn in Group B, along with Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and hosts Mexico. And the other round-robin group is comprised of Canada, Puerto Rico.
All the teams involved in Group A are already assured of places in the knockout stage as the winners of each group will advance directly into the semi-finals, and the second and third-placed teams will contest quarter-finals. The only country missing from the previous edition of this biennial tournament is Cuba.
The T&T outfit finished at the rear of the field on that occasion and could very well end up trailing again as they are the lowest ranked in the competition at No. 64 in the world. USA, winners of gold medal in the Olympic Games two weeks ago in Japan, are ranked No. 1 in the world, while the women from the Dominican Republic (No. 7) are also in the top ten.
Dominican Republic stunned the USA in a thrilling five-set final in 2019, while the Canadians took down Puerto Rico for the bronze medal.
The Puerto Ricans are ranked 16th in the world, four places ahead of Canada, while the Mexicans, fifth last time out, are listed 27 places ahead of Costa Rica at No. 28.
After three straight days of round-robin group play, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be contested on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night, respectively.
The men’s equivalent tournament was scheduled to conclude last night in Durango, Mexico, with T&T opposing Guatemala to avoid the eighth and last place.