T&T women into 8th straight CAZOVA final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s women came from behind twice last night in Suriname to reach the final of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, for the eighth time in succession.
After suffering their first defeat in this tournament in almost two decades — against Jamaica, in their final match of the round-robin stage on Wednesday — the eighth-time champions defeated their hosts 21-25, 25-15, 16-26, 25-17, 15-7, in a match lasting just short 1 3/4 hours.
Krystle Esdelle, who was the captain when T&T won the last edition of this competition in 2018, was in magnificent form as she scored a tournament-high 32 points, comprised of 24 kills, five service winners and three blocked shots.
Another former skipper Jalicia Ross-Kydd, the only other member of that squad, scored 11 points, one less than the only other player who reached double figures, Ketura Margaret of Suriname.
It was the third match in succession that T&T were forced to go the distance, beginning with their battle against Bahamas on Tuesday. The other semi-final was between Bahamas and the Jamaicans, who beat the other four teams to finish on top in the round-robin stage.
Three-time champs T&T were facing defending champs Suriname after press time last night for the second berth, in tomorrow’s men’s final. Barbados defeated Bahamas 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 in the first semi-final earlier yesterday.
Barbados and T&T had moved straight into the last four after winning their respective round-robin groups on Wednesday. And in the quarter-finals the following day, Bahamas whipped Martinique 27-25, 25-20, 25-14 while the Jamaicans, the conquerors of T&T, were edged 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 28-26, 15-9 by Suriname.
The bronze-medal matches will take place today and the champs will be crowned tomorrow.
CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition, and this is the first edition in five years.