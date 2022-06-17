T&T women open Super50 Cup campaign with 8-wicket win

Trinidad and Tobago women opened their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Super50 Cup campaign with an easy eight-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands at Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, yesterday.
Coming off three straight wins in the Women’s T20 Blaze, the T&T women continued their winning streak in the 50 overs competition with Shenelle Lord and Reniece Boyce hitting 30 not out and 35, respectively, as they raced to 134 for two off 35 overs after restricting their opponents to 132 for eight off 50.
Boyce and Djenaba Joseph set the tone for the chase, putting on 71 runs in the first 16 overs before Boyce was lbw to Amanda Edwards. She faced 56 balls and struck four boundaries. Joseph fell six runs later, bowled by Shawnisha Hector for 15, having faced 46 balls.
However, T&T closed off the chase strong with skipper Anisa Mohammed and Lord ensuring they got over the line without further hiccups.
Mohammed was unbeaten on 20 off 54 balls in the end, hitting two fours off Edwards to deliver the win. Lord struck five fours in her 53-ball knock which included five boundaries. When the Leewards batted, they found themselves in some early trouble at 13 for four after Kirbyina Alexander and Lee-Ann Kirby ran through their top order.
Alexander struck first, removing opener Melicia Clarke, caught by Mohammed for one off 23 balls. She returned to bowl Tiffany Thorpe for two off 11 balls before Kirby sent back the other Leewards opener Rosalie Dolabaille, caught by Britney Cooper for two off 27 balls.
Alexander got her third and final wicket when Saneldo Willett was caught behind by wicketkeeper Boyce for one. A rain interruption stalled the game briefly before the Leewards frustrated the T&T bowlers for the rest of their allotted overs with Shawnisha Hector hitting 46 off 60 balls with seven fours.
Edwards (29 off 41 balls) and Rozel Liburd (31 not out off 39 balls), boosted the total towards the end but it wasn’t enough to trouble T&T, who will be in action again tomorrow when they face Guyana in their final Group B match at the same venue from 9.30 a.m.
Meanwhile, defending champions Barbados will be in action against Jamaica today in Group A.
Summarised Scores:
Leeward Islands 132-8 (50 overs) (Shawnisha Hector 46, Rozel Liburd 31 n.o., Amanda Edwards 29; Kirbyina Alexander 3/20) vs T&T 134-2 (35 overs) (Reniece Boyce 35, Shenelle Lord 30 n.o., Anisa Mohammed 20 n.o.) —T&T won by 8 wickets