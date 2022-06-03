The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers leave for Guyana tomorrow for the Cricket West Indies Women Super50 and T20 Blaze tournaments and head coach Kelvin Williams is confident they will do the country proud.
The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues—Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17 while the T20 Blaze event will run from June 19 to 25 at the Guyana National Stadium with three matches per day starting at 10 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
T&T will open their 50-over campaign against Jamaica at Enmore Cricket Club on Tuesday before tackling hosts Guyana on Thursday at Everest Cricket Club.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Williams said he was pleased with the team’s preparations and that his team will be ready for anything as women regional cricket returns.
“Preparations were excellent. We just came off a successful five-match series in Barbados so that was the ideal preparation for us, winning all five games. We still have a few areas we need to focus on and do some adjustments,” Williams explained.
“We just had to sort out a few areas like minimising extras and not giving away too many free-hits. So those are the areas we are working on. We are also working to improve our fielding and we had an excellent fielding session at Gilbert Park on Tuesday. So, I am satisfied with the way that session went and with our session on Thursday as well,” he continued.
Williams said the players had been in training right through the pandemic as a national team and they are eager to put their skills to the test against their regional counterparts. “For us here, I think we will be ready for any surprises,” said Williams.
“Jamaica have been a good team and Guyana also have a few players who would have trained with the West Indies team so I think the competition will be good and we’ve got to test ourselves and make sure we get through game after game. It is going to be challenging but I expect the girls to do well,” he continued.
“We have a fitness trainer and I thought she did an excellent job in getting the team fit enough for the upcoming tournaments,” Williams added.
Speaking about the T&T squad that will be captained by West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed, Williams said it was a balanced team and that he is backing the experienced players to lead the way.
“I think we have a very good bowling attack where the spinners are concerned. We also have the second fastest bowler in the region in Caneisha Isaac. I think our bowling unit is one of our strengths heading in to these tournaments.
“We also have solid batters there in Reniece Boyce, Rachel Vincent, Shenelle Lord and Britney Cooper and they have been around and have the experience,” Williams added.
T&T Fixtures:
Super50
(All matches start at 9.30 a.m.)
June 7: T&T vs Jamaica, Enmore Cricket Club
June 9: T&T vs Guyana, Everest Cricket Club
June 12: T&T vs Leeward Islands, Enmore Cricket Club
June 14: T&T vs Windward Islands, Guyana National Stadium
June 17: T&T vs Barbados, Guyana National Stadium
T20 Blaze
(At Guyana National Stadium)
June 29: T&T vs Jamaica, 7 p.m.
June 20: T&T vs Guyana, 10 a.m.
June 22: T&T vs Leeward Islands, 7 p.m.
June 23: T&T vs Windward Islands, 2.30 p.m.
June 25: T&T vs Barbados, 2.30 p.m.
T&T SQUAD
Anisa Mohammed (captain), Leeann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Karishma Ramharack, Kirbyina Alexander, Shenelle Lord, Reniece Boyce, Anna-Marie Pereira, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Caneisha Isaac, Rachel Vincent, Kamara Ragoobar, Leandra Ramdeen.