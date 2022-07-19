The Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-17 basketball team will open their FIBA Under-17 Centrobasket Women’s Qualifiers against hosts Nicaragua, come next Wednesday.
Learie Sandy will serve as head coach of the team with Garvin Warwick as the assistant coach. Trimmaine Ganteaume will also travel with the team as the second assistant coach and trainer while Judith-Ann Robertson-Daniel will serve as manager.
The 12-player T&T roster includes Carissa Ramdial and Ty Warwick. The T&T U-17s will also face Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras in the qualifiers, which will run from July 27 to 31.
Meanwhile, the T&T senior men’s 3x3 team has also been announced for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which starts next week Thursday.
The team includes Sheldon Christian, Adrian Joseph, Kemrick Julien and Steven Lewis.
They will start their Pool B campaign on July 30 with games against Australia and England. They face the other Pool B team New Zealand on July 31.
T&T U-17 women’s squad:
Carrisa Ramdial, Amariah Clyne, Ty Warwick, Maya Raymond, Julia George, Kyra Kirk, Melissa Pierre, Jameela James, Faith Hamlet, Cayann Sellier, Justice Leon, Mariah Charles. Learie Sandy (Head Coach), Garvin Warwick (Assistant Coach), Trimmaine Ganteaume (2nd Assistant Coach/Trainer), Judith-Ann Robertson-Daniel (Manager).
T&T men’s 3x3 squad:
Sheldon Christian, Adrian Joseph, Kemrick Julien, Steven Lewis