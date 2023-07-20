THE Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship returns on Sunday, with Trinidad and Tobago’s women looking for an eighth consecutive title.
The men’s and women’s events will take place over eight straight days in Suriname, the country which hosted the previous edition in 2018, when the men’s competition was contested two weeks before the women’s in Paramaribo.
CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition, and the sport has only recently gotten back on track in the region.
The T&T women captured their seventh title in a row a few months before becoming the first team from the English-speaking Caribbean to compete in the World Championships—in late 2018 in Japan.
The eight-time champions are drawn in Group B with Haiti and Barbados, the country which dominated both the men’s and women’s events in the 1980s and 90s.
Bahamas, Jamaica and hosts Suriname are drawn in the other round-robin group.
Suriname, winners of the title for the first time five years ago, Barbados and Martinique are in the men’s Group A.
The group winners will advance straight into Friday’s semi-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will contest the quarter-finals the day before.
The second men’s group is the only one in which a team will be eliminated before the knockout stage, as there will be four participants—Bahamas, Curacao, Jamaica and three-time champs T&T. The tournament will conclude with both finals next Sunday night, the night after the bronze-medal matches.