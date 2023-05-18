T&T women to play Mexico, Puerto Rico

Trinidad and Tobago’s “Women Warriors” footballers will play Mexico and Puerto Rico in qualifiers for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, a competition for women’s national teams from the Caribbean, North and Central America which takes place from February 20 to March 10, 2024.
The road to the first-ever CONCACAF W Gold Cup will begin this September, after the conclusion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup - which takes place this summer in Australia and New Zealand, and will include a record six competing CONCACAF women’s national teams.
Thirty-five teams have been split into three leagues according to the CONCACAF women’s rankings as of March 2023, and sub-divided into groups. Excluded from the Gold Cup qualifying process are the two national teams which compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games women’s football tournament - USA and either Canada or Jamaica.
CONCACAF W Gold Cup qualifiers will take place in the FIFA Women’s match windows of September, October and November 2023. The teams in each group will play against each other home-and-away in a round-robin format.
The top three teams in League A will qualify directly for the W Gold Cup. The three group runners-up of League A, and the League B group winners, will participate in a play-in in April 2024, to compete for the final three spots at the W Gold Cup.
2023 ROAD TO THE CONCACAF W GOLD CUP GROUPS:
League A (nine top-ranked teams divided into three groups of three)
Group A: Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.
Group B: Canada or Jamaica, Panama, and Guatemala.
Group C: Costa Rica, Haiti, and St Kitts and Nevis.
League B (next 12 best-ranked teams divided into three groups of four teams)
Group A: Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica.
Group B: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Martinique.
Group C: Dominican Republic, Bermuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.
League C (14 remaining teams divided into two groups of four teams and two groups of three teams)
Group A: Belize, Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Bonaire.
Group B: Cuba, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, and St Maarten.
Group C: US Virgin Islands, Grenada, and Bahamas.
Group D: Curacao, Cayman Islands, and Anguilla.