T&T women whip Barbados in second T20

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers continued their unbeaten run on their tour of Barbados yesterday, whipping the hosts by seven wickets in their second T20 match at Isolation Cavaliers ground in St Andrew, Barbados.
Batting first, Barbados were restricted to 168 for six off their 20 overs with Kycia Knight hitting 60 and Aaliyah Alleyne scoring 35. Kirbynia Alexander (2-21) and Steffie Soogrim (2-28) did the damage with the ball, grabbing two wickets each.
In reply, T&T raced to 129 for three in 15.5 overs with Shenelle Lord hitting 33 not out and Lee Ann Kirby making 26 not out. Rachel Vincent also chipped in with 27. Krisanne Howell grabbed two for 18 for Barbados while Shanika Bruce chipped in with one for 29.
T&T will face Barbados in a 50-overs match today at North Stars Club ground, Crab Hill from 9.30 a.m.