T&T WOMEN WHIPPED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women footballers suffered a second successive defeat at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship when beaten 4-0 by Costa Rica last night at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás De Los Garza, Mexico.
The Women Warriors will not now automatically qualify for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. But a win over Panama on Monday can still get them third spot in Group B and at least the chance of a back door spot into the 2023 World Cup, via an inter-continental playoff tournament to be staged in New Zealand next February.
Having had Kedie Johnson sent off early, T&T put up a limp performance in which they had just about 25 per cent possession during the encounter. Inclusive of two set-pieces, Costa Rica were three goals up at half-time, as they scored their biggest-ever victory over T&T, in so doing booking their World Cup ticket.
The “Ticas” scored via Cristin Granados (18’ & 45’) and a Lauryn Hutchinson (33’) own-goal, before Katherine Alvarado (48’) drilled a long-range bullet—to the top left corner—past T&T goalkeeper Kimika Forbes to seal a 4-0 victory. And Mariana Benavides could have had a fifth with 10 minutes of regulation time left, from a cracking long range free-kick which Forbes spectacularly parried onto the cross bar.
In two matches, the T&T women have conceded 10 goals without scoring, and only got a rare look at the Costa Rican goal as the first half ended, when striker Jolie St Louis sent a left-footer into the side netting.
Twenty-two minutes had gone when the Women Warriors were already a player short—left midfielder Johnson having already picked up two yellow cards. But even before Johnson’s rash defending was punished by Mexican referee Francia Gonzalez, Costa Rica’s Raquel Herrera was already getting great joy and exposing the lack of defensive fundamentals within T&T’s right flank, which Canada repeatedly exposed on Tuesday night.
Instead of addressing the wide weaknesses, head-coach Kenwyne Jones introduced natural left defender Lauren Hutchinson into a central midfield position, and was already down four goals when he introduced Liana Hinds—the Hibernian utility player and one of his most solid players—for the first time in the tournament.
No one was marking Cristin Granados when she strolled in free at the top of the penalty area and put Raquel Herrera’s corner-kick in for 1-0 in the 18th minute. And when Johnson was dismissed for rashly sliding in a second time, Hutchinson deflected a Costa Rican corner-kick to the far corner for 2-0. Granados looped a shot in for a third just as the half ended, leaving the T&T head-coach and assistant Carlos Edwards with a problem to solve.
It never got better. But unlike their opening 6-0 loss to Canada when fading down the stretch, the short-handed Women Warriors held firm and only conceded Alvarado’s unstoppable rocket in the second-half.
T&T SQUAD:
1. Kimika Forbes, 3. Cecily Stoute, 8. Victoria Swift, 4. Rhea Belgrave, 2. Chelsi Jadoo, 14. Karyn Forbes(C), 20. Lauryn Hutchinson, 18. Maria-Frances Serrant, 6. Kedie Johnson, 17. Jolie St Louis, 9. Brianna Austin.
Subs: 21. Tenesha Palmer(Gk), 22. Klil Keshwar (Gk), 5.Shaunalee Govia, 7.Liana Hinds, 13. Amaya Ellis, 10. Asha James, 23. Sarah De Gannes, 12. Chelcy Ralph, 15. Tori Paul, 19. Maya Matouk, 11. Raenah Campbell, 16. Cayla Mc Farlane. Coach Kenwyne Jones.