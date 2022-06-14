T&T women win three on the bounce in T20 Blaze

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers won their third straight match in the Women’s T20 Blaze in Guyana yesterday, upsetting defending champions Barbados with a 19-run win at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
Batting first yesterday, the T&T women recovered from a slow start to post 108 for seven off their 20 overs. In reply, Barbados, who won all their previous matches, were restricted to 89 for seven with Anisa Mohammed delivering with three wickets for 11 runs.
When T&T batted, they lost Lee-Ann Kirby off the second ball of the match, lbw to Shanika Bruce for nought.
But T&T consolidated with a 36-run, second wicket stand, between opener Karishma Ramharack and Britney Cooper as the pair batted out the six-over power-play without too much fuss.
But the Bajans struck with two quick blows as Cooper departed, caught and bowled by Shakera Selman for a 23-ball, 22, and Ramharack, who scored just seven runs off 21 balls, was caught off the bowling of Hayley Matthews.
Skipper Mohammed and Reniece Boyce added 29 for the fourth wicket to take the score past 50 before Boyce fell to Matthews for 14.
Mohammed also featured in a 34-run stand with Rachel Vincent which took them to triple figures.
Mohammed faced 36 balls for her 20 before she was caught by Matthews off Selman, while Vincent was unbeaten at the end on 22 from 21 balls.
In reply, Barbados had a solid start to their chase, reaching 64 for three off 13 overs, before T&T struck back with Mohammed grabbing two wickets in the 14th over to keep the Bajans in check. Mohammed trapped Kyshona Knight lbw for 23 and then removed Naijanni Cumberbatch, caught by Kirby for a ‘duck’, as T&T wrested the advantage.
Only 25 runs came in the final five overs as spinners Steffie Soogrim (0-10), Kamara Ragoobar (2-16), Ramharack (1-11) and Mohammed starved the Bajans towards the end. Mohammed also picked up a wicket in the final over, bowling Aaliyah Alleyne for a top score of 26.
In Monday’s thriller, T&T was tasked with defending a paltry 89 and it was Mohammed who saw them through as well. T&T managed to ruin Windwards’ run chase with the captain playing a key role by taking two for 16 from four overs of off-spin and Ragoobar bowling a brilliant final over to seal the result.
Zaida James struck 28 from 35 balls with three fours but lacked support as no other batter passed 20. Mohammed grabbed two wickets in the penultimate over of the chase before Ragoobar (1-16) conceded just five runs in the last over to ensure her team got over the line by one run. Cooper had earlier struck 47 (41 balls) with five fours as T&T reached 88 for eight off their 20 overs.
Summarised Scores:
T&T 108-7 (20 overs) (Rachael Vincent 22 n.o., Britney Cooper 22, Anisa Mohammed 20; Hayley Matthews 2/25, Shakera Selman 2/30) vs Barbados 89-7 (20 overs) (Aaliyah Alleyne 26, Kyshona Knight 23; Anisa Mohammed 3/11, Kamara Ragoobar 2/16)
—T&T won by 19 runs
T&T 88-8 (20 overs) (Britney Cooper 47; Qiana Joseph 3/10, Pearl Eitenne 2/17) vs Windward Island 87-7 (20 overs) (Zaida James 28; Anisa Mohammed 2/16) —T&T won by 1 run