The third edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Dream 11 T10 Blast bowls off next Monday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba with $150,000 in prize money at stake.
Six teams comprising the best local cricketers will be fighting for a first prize of $100,000 and a runners-up purse of $50,000.
The players draft for the tournament was held on Monday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. The six franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players before filling out the rest of their 14-man roster at the draft.
All-rounder Terrance Hinds was the overall first pick of the draft selected by Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers ahead of superstar Sunil Narine, who was picked by Soca Kings.
The other first round selections were all-rounder Joshua James for the Rungetters; wicketkeeper/batter Leonardo Julien for Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants; left-arm spinner Derone Davis for Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; and former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin for Steelpan Players.
At the draft for the two-week tournament, TTCB president Azim Bassarath said not only the winners will cash in but all players will also get the opportunity to boost their earnings for the Christmas season.
“Apart from the prize money for the top three teams, match fees and stipends for the players and officials total $288,000 and have remained unchanged despite the economic situation,” he said.
The T10 Blast starts with three matches, and the final is set for Sunday, December 4 between the top team of the group stage, and the winners of a playoff between the second and third placed teams.
There will be a noon start on November 21, December 1, and December 2 when three matches will be played; while all other days in the two-week tournament will be at 3 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.
The Steelpan Strikers, now renamed the Steelpan Players were crowned the champions of the first edition earlier this year, while the Blue Devils (now Rungetters BD) copped the second.
SQUADS
Rungetters
Vikash Mohan, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagassar, Kyle Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitychell, Mbeki Joseph, Navin Bidaisee, Jordan Samkaran, Nick Ramlal, Matthew Patrick.
Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers
Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal, Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, Jabari Mills, Cephas Cooper, Brandon Maharaj, Rajeev Ramnath.
sValini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants
Mark Deyal, Saiba Batoosingh, Kjorn Ottley, Yannic Cariah, Leonardo Julien, Marlon Richards, Damion Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaad Harris, Qwinci Babel, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Justyn Gangoo.
Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Derone Davis, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase, Eric Garcia, Justin Jagessar, Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchand, Andrew Rambaran, Kieshawn Dillon.
Soca Kings
Jason Mohammed, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Sunil Narine, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Ahkeel Mollon, Dejourn Charles, Jarlarnie Seales, Bevon Duncan, Andre Browne, Nadim Mohammed.
Steelpan Players
Imran Khan, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Adrian Ali, Denesh Ramdin, Jahron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Aaron Alfred, Justin Manick, Kashtri Singh, Kiedel Glasgow, Brandon Ramdial, Isaiah Rajah, Liam Mamchan.
FIXTURES
Monday, November 21
12 p.m. Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants
3 p.m. Steelpan Players vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
5.30 p.m .Rungetters BD vs Cocrico Cavaliers
Tuesday, November 22
3 pm Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players
5.30 pm Soca Kings vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Wednesday, November 23
3 pm Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants
5.30 pm Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Cocrico Cavaliers
Thursday, November 24
3 pm Soca Kings vs Steelpan Players
5.30 pm Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Friday, November 25
3 pm Soca Kings vs Cocrico Cavaliers
5.30 pm Leatherback Giants vs Rungetters BD
Saturday, November 26
3 pm Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers
5.30 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Soca Kings
Sunday, November 27
3 pm Rungetters BD vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
5.30 p.m. Soca Kings Leatherback Giants
Monday, November 28
3 p.m. Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants
5.30 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Cocorico Cavaliers
Tuesday, November 29
12 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
3 p.m. Steelpan Players vs Soca Kings
5.30 p.m. Cocorico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants
Wednesday. November 30
3 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Steelpan Players
5.30 p.m. Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Thursday, November December 1
12 p.m. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Players
3 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Leatherback Giants
5.30 p.m. Soca Kings vs Cocrico Cavaliers
Friday, December 2
12 p.m .Cocorico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players
3 p.m. Soca Kings vs Rungetters BD
5.30 p.m. Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Saturday, December 3
12 p.m. Rungetters BD vs Steelpan Players
3 p.m. Soca Kings vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
5.30 p.m. PLAYOFF- Second Place vs Third Place
Sunday, December 4
3 p.m. FINAL Winners Group Stage vs Winners Second vs third place