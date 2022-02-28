T10 ton for Pooran

Nicholas Pooran produced fireworks for the Leatherback Giants yesterday, striking the first century of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Pooran, the West Indies T20 vice-captain got the better of his international skipper Kieron Pollard as he led the Leatherback Giants to a nine-wicket win over the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the second match of a double-header in Tarouba. It was their first win of the series.
Set 129 for victory after the still winless Scorchers had posted 128 for three in their ten overs, Pooran took charge after Amir Jangoo was dismissed by Rishaad Harris in the first over of the chase.
In a rich vein of form of late, the left-hander combined with Kamil Pooran (20 not out) in an unbroken second wicket partnership of 119 to take the game away from the Scorchers. Man-of-the-Match Nicholas imposed himself, hammering ten sixes and six fours in a knock of 101 not out off just 37 balls.
Earlier, Tion Webster tried to anchor the Scorchers with 54 off 26 deliveries with four fours and five sixes before he was out in the penultimate over, caught by Nicholas Pooran off Stefan Solomon’s bowling. Skipper Pollard got 27 off 14 before he was bowled by Terrance Hinds and Ewart Nicholson gave some impetus to the innings in partnership with Webster with his breezy 42 off 16 (three fours, four sixes).
In the first game, Jason Mohammed and Sunil Narine set up a big 85-run win for the Soca Kings over the Cocrico Cavaliers. It was the Soca Kings’ third win in as many matches.
Batting first, the Soca men rattled up a massive 192 for one, with Mohammed slamming 93 off 33 balls, including 11 sixes and three fours and Narine 68 off 22 (eight sixes, three fours). Together they posted an unbroken 165 for the second wicket after Leonardo Julien had been dismissed in the second over.
The Cavaliers desperately needed a strong start to have a chance at chasing down their target, but they lost wickets fairly steadily to end on 107 for six, Dexter Sween top-scoring with 33, while Chadeon Raymond picked up four wickets in his two overs.
Summarised scores:
Soca Kings 192-1, ten overs (Jason Mohammed 93 n.o., Sunil Narine 68 n.o,) vs Cocrico Cavaliers 107-6, ten overs (Dexter Sween 33; Chadeon Raymond 4/13) —Soca Kings won by 85 runs.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 128-3, ten overs (Tion Webster 54, Ewart Nicholson 42 n.o.) vs Leatherback Giants 133-1, 8.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 101) —Leatherback Giants won by nine wickets.