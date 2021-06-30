T20 BOOSTER

Ayesha Naseem (46 runs, 33 balls) and Fatima Sana (24 off 21) raised some anxiety in the West Indies camp with a flurry of boundaries in the closing overs. But the Caribbean women just about held their nerve to stop a beaver-trick of T20 losses for WI teams yesterday in Antigua.
Stafanie Taylor’s side won the first match of their three-game series against Pakistan by ten runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at North Sound on the back of a destructive early burst by pacer Shamilla Connell. And the win stopped a sequence that saw the West Indies senior men lose back-to-back T20s against South Africa and the “A” team women go under to their Pakistani counterparts at the Sir Vivian yesterday morning.
The first competitive match for Courtney Walsh in this stint as women’s coach also produced only the WI’s second win in a T20 International in two years and the first since the T20 World Cup last February. He had Player-of-the-Match Connell (4-0-21-3) to thank largely for the good start.
The seamer bowled openers Javeria Rauf and skipper Javeria Khan and No.4 Nida Dar inside the first three overs to set Pakistan firmly on the back foot as they chased 137 for victory. But perhaps thinking the game was all but won when the 17th over started with Pakistan on 78 for six and still needing 59 from 24 balls to win, they got a wake-up call from the robust Naseem (two fours, one six) and Sana (three fours) who garnered 48 off the last four overs.
The WI women nearly paid the price for dropping both players twice in over 18. But this was a day where the Windies did not pay for some familiar blemishes. Coach Walsh may excuse his charges who were playing their first competitive match after a long period of inactivity. But he would have taken note of traditional trends when the WI batted.
Asked to take first strike by Pakistan captain Khan, Hayley Matthews (32, 28 balls) and Deandra Dottin (31, 26 balls) got the innings off to a promising start with 65 inside the first nine overs before both were dismissed two runs and eight balls apart. Matthews chipped left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu to Iram Javed in the off-side and Dottin slapped Dar to Diana Baig at cover.
Not for the first time, skipper Taylor found herself having to rebuild. But she too became a victim of slow bowling all-rounder Dar, lbw. With Dottin’s wicket, Dar became the first Pakistan woman to take 100 T20I wickets.
The rest of the innings was centred around the work of left-hander Kyshona Knight whose 23 off 21 balls was attractive but still not the substantial contribution Walsh would have been hoping for from outside his “big three” of Dottin, Matthews and Taylor.
Chedean Nation (14, 13 balls) and Knight’s sister Kycia (15 off 11) chipped in to get the total up to something defendable. And the sometimes erratic Connell delivered the shock therapy when she got her radar working. However, the Naseem/Sana rally was a reminder that there is still much work to do for a series win.