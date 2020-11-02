Almost half of the West Indies squad available for their first Twenty20 international against New Zealand later this month will only have been released from isolation on the morning of the game, coach Phil Simmons has said.
A small group of West Indies players and management arrived in New Zealand on Friday after an exhausting 54-hour journey from Barbados and were immediately placed into a mandatory 14-day isolation.
The rest of the squad will not arrive until after their commitments to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates end and then be in isolation until the morning of the November 27 match.
“It’s a little bit difficult,” Simmons told New Zealand Cricket’s website. “The main T20 guys are in isolation until the morning of the first game.
“The plus is that they will be coming from a high quality tournament so they will be sharp.”
Captain Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas have been involved in the IPL, along with Test skipper Jason Holder.
The players who arrived on Friday remained in isolation in Christchurch until yesterday when they would have been able to train together in small groups at New Zealand Cricket’s high performance centre.
Simmons added while it was less than an ideal build-up to the tour, which includes three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests, the team was getting used to the routine of isolation and bio-secure bubbles.
West Indies were the first team to embark on an international tour during the coronavirus pandemic when they played England in July.
Simmons, however, said the pandemic had not really changed their planning for the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title.
The tournament was supposed to have been played in Australia this year but was shifted to 2022, with the next tournament now in India in 2021.
“We will continue with how we planned our preparations going forward,” Simmons said.
“There were a few guys who weren’t in the team in Sri Lanka (in March) and they will be trying to push themselves into the final 15 for next year.”