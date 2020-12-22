T20s FOR ‘LARA’

While there is still no certainty about the resumption of domestic cricket in Trinidad and Tobago in 2021, T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath insisted the sport will bounce back, as he revealed plans for the return of international cricket to the country, including the debut of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) as a venue for men’s international cricket.
Bassarath is also optimistic that fans could be allowed back into venues sometime next year. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of all major sports in March.
However, international cricket resumed in June when the West Indies embarked on a bio-secure tour of England. Franchise cricket followed, with Trinidad successfully hosting the Hero Caribbean Premier League in a bubble before the West Indies travelled to New Zealand for their second tour during the pandemic.
The Windies will embark on their third international tour in the pandemic as they head to Bangladesh in January while regionally, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to host a shortened Super50 Cup in February followed by a shortened West Indies Championship four-day tournament.
Meanwhile, Trinidad has not hosted a Test match since Sri Lanka in 2018 while India was the last international side to play in Trinidad in 2019 for a pair of One-Day Internationals at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
While outlining the TTCB’s plans for 2021 on Monday, Bassarath revealed that Trinidad will be hosting Pakistan for two Tests and two T20 Internationals next year.
“We will have four international tours (in the Caribbean) and Pakistan will be coming to Trinidad to play two Tests and two T20s. The first two T20s of that series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on the 14th and 15th of August, so we are doing what we can to provide a lot of cricket for spectators and everyone involved in the sport,” Bassarath said.
Should those matches come off as planned, it will be the first time that the BLCA will be hosting international men’s cricket.
Originally targeted to host matches in the 2007 ICC 50-over Cricket World Cup, the venue never became available until 2017. In that year it hosted its first-ever international match when the West Indies women’s team played Sri Lanka in a One-Day International.
As for spectators, the TTCB boss is optimistic that if T&T’s Covid-19 infections remain low after Christmas and into the new year, fans could be allowed back into stadiums in time for the Pakistan series or even earlier.
“The reason I mentioned spectators is because we are hoping to have spectators allowed back at the venues by that time. We are also planning our T20 tournament as a Festival at Tarouba from the 20th-29th of May so I hope that 2021 brings a lot more ease and comfort in terms of getting rid of the virus and also where people can rest assured that all their health issues will be taken care of and when they are allowed back to see games, we will see large numbers,” the TTCB boss added.